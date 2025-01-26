‘Everything but ordinary’

Guyanese fashion entrepreneur redefining beauty

HAVE you ever felt insecure about your body type or feared fat-shaming as a plus-sized woman struggling to find the perfect dress for a special occasion?

If so, worry no more because there’s a unique business just for you. It’s called Ma Cherie, a clothing brand tailored for all body types, shapes, and sizes.

Finding the ‘perfect’ dress locally can be a challenge, as most high-end boutiques and other stores rarely cater to women with diverse body shapes. But Ma Cherie, a local boutique catering to all sizes, stands out, offering styles and options for everyone.

Owned by Cassandra Amalia Gibson, a 29-year-old attorney-at-law with a passion for style and fashion, Ma Cherie began as an online business. Cassandra, who practised law for four years with a local firm, started her dress and earring businesses as a way to fulfil her love for fashion.

Speaking to Pepperpot Magazine, Cassandra shared that her deep passion for style inspired her to create a small business that has since grown significantly in clientele.

A fun-loving and outgoing individual, Cassandra pursued her dream and now features her collection in The Girl House store on Middle Street, Georgetown, a collaborative hub for women in business. Her earring brand, Ear Candy by Cass, is also stocked here, allowing customers to find statement dresses and earrings all in one place. Additionally, Ear Candy is available at Koko Natural Hair Store.

Cassandra sources high-quality dresses from various suppliers, offering them on a wholesale and retail basis at pocket-friendly prices. With her tagline, “It’s an add-to-cart kind of day,” Ma Cherie GY prides itself on affordability and customisation, ensuring clients find the perfect outfit, whether it’s a dress or accessories.

In addition to her in-store offerings, Cassandra operates an online business, selling exclusive items through pre-orders. These items range from clothing and makeup to skincare products, all at affordable prices. She explained that some customers prefer exclusive, one-of-a-kind outfits and items, which is why she caters to such requests.

Cassandra described her business as an exclusive shopping experience, personalised to suit each client’s style, fashion preferences, and specific occasions.

“With my clientele, I’ve been able to build stronger relationships, understanding their style preferences to create the perfect outfit or dress for them. It’s been a learning experience, as together, we develop unique and trendy fashion pieces,” she said.

Her ultimate goal is to open a boutique—a storefront filled with beautiful dresses, along with earrings and jewellery to match.

A city girl at heart, Cassandra is motivated by her passion for fashion and the opportunities in Guyana’s market. While the journey requires patience, she remains optimistic about the future of her business.

“I believe in myself. I have the passion, drive, and discipline needed to succeed. There are days when you don’t feel like doing business, but I know my curated dresses and personalised approach will keep my business thriving,” she said.

Cassandra explained that all her dresses are hand-picked, ensuring her collection is exclusive. She avoids buying random pieces, focusing instead on selecting high-quality, unique outfits.

While being a woman in business presents challenges, Cassandra is determined to keep her operations viable and financially successful.

She continues to practise law, taking on cases when she is in Guyana. This dual role allows her to pursue her love for both law and fashion.

Cassandra’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to remain disciplined and embrace multiple passions, refusing to be confined to one path.