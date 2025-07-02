‘Building Expo 2025’ to be largest, most transformative

–Minister Croal says; 268 out of 373 booths already reserved

INTERNATIONAL Building Expo 2025 is officially set for August 14–17 at the National Stadium, Providence, East Bank Demerara (ECD) under the theme: “The Road to Success, Guyana 2030 and Beyond”.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, during his address at the media launch of the annual event, emphasised that this year’s ‘expo’ marks the beginning of a national conversation about the country’s future.

Minister Croal described Building Expo 2025 as the largest, most inclusive, and transformative edition yet, designed to be a dynamic platform where policymakers, engineers, architects, entrepreneurs, students, and citizens can engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

“This is where cutting-edge technology meets traditional craftsmanship; where global best practices merge with local innovation, and where dreams of better living become tangible realities,” he said.

The minister highlighted Guyana’s rapid economic transformation, noting that the construction sector has become one of the fastest-growing contributors to national GDP.

This growth is visible in the proliferation of new highways, sea defence structures, bridges, apartment complexes, hospitals, and schools across the country.

Yet, Minister Croal was quick to stress that the nation’s progress is about more than just buildings; it is fundamentally about people.

The government, within the past four years, has allocated over 50,000 residential house lots to families across every region, a feat that Minister Croal described as delivering not just ownership, but dignity, security, and opportunity.

Comprehensive housing schemes now feature modern road networks, drainage systems, potable water, and street lighting, creating safe, thriving environments for families and businesses alike.

Looking ahead, Minister Croal outlined an even more ambitious vision for 2030 and beyond. The government is working towards smart, sustainable communities with integrated digital infrastructure, renewable energy systems, and climate-resilient buildings.

The transition to ‘green’ construction practices is accelerating, with a focus on reducing the nation’s carbon footprint, and enhancing energy efficiency.

Plans are also underway for strategic urban centres; modern cities with balanced growth, inclusive zoning, and thriving commercial corridors.

A key emphasis of the ‘expo’ is investment in people. The minister called attention to the importance of preparing the next generation of architects, planners, technicians, and innovators to lead Guyana confidently into the future.

Building Expo 2025, he noted, is more than a trade show; it is a national event that celebrates Guyanese ingenuity, fosters partnerships between government and private enterprise, and attracts international investment.

The minister extended a special invitation to the Guyanese Diaspora, encouraging them to reconnect, reinvest, and return to witness the nation’s transformation first-hand.

He also urged the youth to seize the opportunities presented by the ‘expo’, emphasising that their time is now to shape the country’s future.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues shared similar views, and emphasised the wide participation that is expected this year.

The expo has already garnered tremendous interest. Of the total 373 booths, 268 are reserved, and 122 are fully paid for.