GECOM approves 19 symbols of parties for upcoming elections

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), on Tuesday, announced that it has approved 19 of the 22 symbols submitted by political parties to contest in the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

The commission, in a press statement, said that the final approval of the remaining three symbols would be subject to minor modifications, the nature of which is in the process of being communicated to the political parties.

The release clarified that although 24 symbols were initially submitted to the Commission, two of those political parties have since joined the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU); resulting in the symbols being included within the partnership.

“In view of the foregoing, GECOM reaffirms its commitment to continuous engagement with all political parties as they prepare their Lists of Candidates for submission on Nomination Day, which would be held on the 14th July, 2025,” it said.