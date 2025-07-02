Significant reduction in crime, improved services

–among achievements recorded by the Police Force, Commissioner Hicken says

CRIME is down, services are improving and according to Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) is working to build a safer Guyana together with civilians.

During his appearance on this week’s edition of ‘Safeguarding Our Nation’, Hicken spoke about the enhancements and ongoing development in the Police Force and by extension, the security sector.

From 2020-2025, according to the Commissioner, serious crime reports have declined by 88 per cent.

Robbery with guns also went down by 88 per cent. Meanwhile, burglaries and larceny made a steep decline by 93 per cent. Statistics also indicate that murders have declined by 63 per cent.

Commissioner Hicken further noted that every day the Force is aiming to be more transparent whilst building a better partnership with the people.

The discussions that crime is down but people are not feeling it were acknowledged by the Commissioner.

In response, he said: “The public is not feeling it because they’re not engaging the police within the regions…”

He noted that even at the highest levels, there are open-door policies and urged citizens to stay in touch with the police.

In a bid to modernise policing and reduce conflict, the Force has introduced stun guns and expanded the use of body cameras, especially for traffic officers, Hicken said.

Traffic stops will also now be safer and more transparent, he said.

The Commissioner also made it clear that if an officer is not wearing a body camera, they should not be stopping vehicles.

Commissioner Hicken emphasised that police accountability is a top priority and urged citizens to raise concerns through multiple channels, including the Police Complaints Authority, or directly with senior officers, including himself.

“No police officer is above the law,” Hicken said.

President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, had said Guyana made significant strides in boosting public safety and this must be credited to the strategic investments being made to improve the country’s law enforcement.

The Head of State had further highlighted the concerted efforts of law enforcement agencies and the government’s investments in technology and personnel.

The President praised the commitment of the country’s police force, emphasising their proactive approach to maintaining law and order.

“That tells you that our men and women in uniform are proactively working,” Dr. Ali said, affirming the dedication of law enforcement officers who are working tirelessly to ensure public safety.

The GPF had previously faced numerous challenges and overall, the security sector was on shaky foundation from 2015-2020. However, the current government has taken a hands-on approach to enhancing the security sector.

Pointing to a key component of this initiative, President Ali highlighted how the GPF’s welfare infrastructure has improved.

Notably, the modernisation efforts have seen the establishment of a Community Relations Department to strengthen police-community relations, promote safe communities, and enhance preventative policing strategies through positive engagements and public trust.

In May of this year, President Dr. Irfaan Ali warned the Force that there will be “no excuses” for officers not to wear body cameras during their duties, as 5,000 body cameras were handed over to boost transparency and law enforcement reform.

Further, he previously urged a forward-thinking and balanced approach to policing in Guyana.