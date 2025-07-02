-President Ali commissions Guyana’s first secondary school dedicated to the sciences

-highlights the plethora of learning opportunities that awaits students, government’s aim to produce scientists, technicians, leaders

HAILED as a symbol of resilience and reinvention, the St George’s School of Sciences was on Tuesday commissioned as Guyana’s first secondary institution dedicated to scientific education.

The school, which was flattened by fire in 2022, has been rebuilt to the tune of $253 million and reinvented, thus unlocking a new vision of education in Guyana.

This is according to President Dr Irfaan Ali, who delivered the feature address at the commissioning ceremony, during which he noted that with its reopening and commissioning, the ‘cynics’ were proved wrong yet again.

“Not only have we rebuilt St George’s, we have rebuilt it larger, sturdier and smarter. We have not simply reconstructed what was lost. We’ve reimagined it, we have given it a new mission, a new identity and a new mandate,” the President affirmed.

To this end, he stated that it is now a school of excellence created for those with a hunger to learn and a commitment to achieve.

The Head of State added that admission to this institution is not automatic; it is earned as students must demonstrate a strong competence in English, Mathematics and Science, with marks that reflect discipline and potential.

Speaking of some of the features that make the institution a torch bearer for world-class education, Dr Ali indicated that it is equipped with smart classrooms with interactive boards, multimedia technology and digital tools that support 21st century learning, state-of-the-art science and Information Technology labs, where students can conduct experiments, build simulations and develop a strong command for digital fluency and device-based learning.

Along with this, each student will receive a laptop, a tool for research, learning and creativity, even as the daily breakfast programme has been implemented there.

He went on to add, “This school offers extended learning opportunities, tutorials and requires participation in music, sports, foreign language, TVET and community service. We want to produce scientists with soul, technicians with talent and leaders with compassion.”

The move to have the school transformed into one that is focused solely on the sciences came as Dr Ali indicated that the world is changing, and as such, Guyana must change with it.

President Ali stated that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education is crucial in today’s world as we live in a rapidly changing technology-driven global economy in areas from climate change, artificial intelligence, health and renewable energy.

With this, he indicated that the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century demand problem solvers who can think critically, analyse data and innovate with purpose in developing countries such as Guyana.

“It is especially important as it empowers young people to participate meaningfully in national development, close the digital divide and compete on the global stage. Guyana’s transformation requires a new generation of scientific minds,” he said.

Further to this, he said that Guyana has to set itself apart by being contributors to the sciences and not only consumers of science.

He emphasised, “This School of Science demonstrates how education could be structured to meet national priorities, inspire excellence and prepare students for leadership in fields essential to Guyana’s transformation.”

The President said that Guyana is at a stage of technological revolution, and with this, the future belongs to those who master science.

With a robust national digital ecosystem being created, he added that citizens need to be prepared for a digital future.

“We are creating an ecosystem to support our children’s future that would allow them to compete with our competitors, and that is what our investment will bring,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, noted that some of the brightest children were placed at the school last year. Those students had to have achieved at least 70 per cent in mathematics, 60 per cent in English and 60 per cent in Science.

However, she noted that with improved results at this year’s NGSA, the students coming there achieved at least 85 per cent in Mathematics, 70 per cent in English and 70 per cent in Science.

With students already enrolled in the school, she noted that they had already taken a record of the intended career paths of the students there, noting that students wish to enter fields such as nursing, medicine, engineering and even presidency.

“That, for us, is the dream that every child could get an education. They could sit in a classroom, $253 million building… and get a solid, high-quality education that makes them prepared for post-secondary learning or training to take over this beautiful country we call Guyana,” Minister Manickchand added.