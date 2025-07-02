Guyana’s vital relationship with U.S. must not be jeopardised by sanctioned persons

–Congresswoman Salazar says; emphasises nation must also safeguard its democracy against such persons

UNITED States Congresswoman, Maria Elvira Salazar has issued a firm warning that Guyanese must not allow sanctioned persons to jeopardise Guyana’s vital relationship with her nation.

Salazar, represents Florida’s 27th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. Her work on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and background in journalism, according to reports, have shaped her focus on international relations and national security issues.

In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) page, the US Congresswoman said: “Individuals sanctioned for illicit activities must not be allowed to jeopardise this vital relationship.”

It is widely known that Nazar Mohamed, his son Azruddin and their businesses, namely Mohamed’s Enterprise, Hadi’s World and Team Mohamed’s Racing, on June 11, 2024, were sanctioned by U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), which oversees sanctions against individuals and entities tied to illicit activities and hostile foreign governments.

According to a statement from OFAC, this is related to the evasion of taxes on gold exports, noting that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10,000 kilograms (kg) of gold from import and export declarations and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.

Global and local stakeholders have consistently cautioned Guyanese about the implications of associating with persons who have been sanctioned for illicit activities.

There are several videos on social media in which Azruddin, who has entered politics under the banner We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), could be heard telling citizens he has been sanctioned by the Government of Guyana, when, in fact, it is the U.S. that has imposed severe sanctions on him.

Both President, Dr. Irfaan Ali and Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo have outlined the risks involved with being associated with the sanctioned Mohameds.

Dr. Jagdeo, on several occasions, has said that defying the sanctions by the US Treasury Department would jeopardise the stability of the country.

“We could shut down the entire financial system if the Mohameds had continued owning a Cambio licence. The banks cut all ties. Just imagine if they would continue allowing the Mohameds to do business with them; they could be subjected to US sanctions,” Jagdeo lamented.

Just Tuesday, President Ali, in a live broadcast, emphasised again: “Azruddin Mohamed was sanctioned by the US government. OFAC sanctions are not ordinary.”

President Ali said Azruddin poses a threat to Guyana’s national security. He said local banks cannot conduct any transactions with him or any of the named businesses, and other business players are not engaged in any deals.

President Ali also lamented that the sanctions on Mohamed would affect Guyana’s relationship with the U.S., its “key” ally; this was emphasised by Congresswoman Salazar in her comment.

The U.S. has been a close ally to Guyana in the areas of defence, the preservation of democracy, trade, social development, and other crucial areas of national importance.

In the face of aggression from Venezuela in the ongoing border controversy, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a visit to Guyana, had issued a stern warning to the Bolivarian,

noting: “If they were to attack Guyana or attack ExxonMobil or anything like that, it would be a very bad day; a very bad week for them, and it would not end well.”

He added: “I’m not going to get into the details of what we’ll do. We’re not big on those kinds of threats; I think everybody understands.”

Beyond jeopardising Guyana’s relationship with the U.S., Congressman Carlos Gimenez, on Monday, warned that the Bolivarian Republic is attempting to destabilise Guyana’s sovereignty by backing the U.S.-sanctioned businessman.

In a post on ‘X,’ Gimenez wrote: “In the U.S. Congress we are alarmed by the regime in Venezuela’s attempt to undermine #Guyana through its pro-Maduro puppet candidate Azruddin Mohamed, who is sanctioned by OFAC!

“The Western Hemisphere must remain a stronghold of freedom — not a breeding ground for communist dictatorships.”

GREATEST THREAT

President Ali, on Tuesday, reiterated: “Our greatest threat to our national security is Venezuela.”

He said: “Is Azruddin Mohamed a threat to the defence of this border against Venezuela? Yes, because our key ally has identified him to the extent that he is sanctioned by them,”

Salazar had also said: “We remain deeply concerned about efforts to undermine democracy in Guyana…. As a strategic ally of the United States, Guyana deserves leaders who respect democratic values.”

Recently, President Ali had said that the September 1 General and Regional Elections is “more than just choosing a political party,” but also a defining moment for Guyana’s national security, global standing and ensuring development for future generations.

Given the country’s progress and global standing, the President also emphasised that leadership must not fall into the hands of those whose affiliations and agendas may compromise Guyana’s territorial integrity.

The President firmly stated that the nation’s safety and security, sovereignty and territorial integrity, require partners and allies to be on the same side with Guyana.

He said: “…Our allies and our friends have signalled to us that there are people in this country who are dangerous to the national security, who are dangerous to the sovereignty, who will put at risk the sovereignty of this country because their dealings are intertwined with countries and this particular country that is an enemy to Guyana.”

Without naming persons, President Ali’s statement underscored the importance of preserving Guyana’s relationships with its international and regional partners, and persons not allowing those with insidious agendas cloaked in a flurry of attractive promises to mislead them.

The U.S. government and other international and regional partners have long supported Guyana’s sovereignty and urged respect for the nation’s territorial integrity in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela.

The genesis of the border controversy goes back to the 1899 Arbitral Award, a landmark decision that delineated the boundary between British Guiana (now Guyana) and Venezuela. Decades after this historic award, Venezuela reignited tensions by challenging its validity.

In 2018, Guyana took a decisive step by approaching the International Court of Justice (ICJ) seeking affirmation of the award’s legitimacy.

Venezuela initially claimed that the ICJ lacked jurisdiction, a contention flatly rejected by the World Court in a crucial ruling in December 2020. The door was thus opened for the ICJ to delve into the merits of the substantive case.