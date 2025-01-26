Creating Space in Guyana’s Art Scene

The creative process and building support for local art

ART in Guyana remains as vibrant as ever, with new and blossoming creatives constantly bringing something fresh to the table and raising the bar. While many argue that there should be more support for the arts, Guyana continues to nurture innovative talent.

One shining example is 28-year-old gym supervisor and portrait artist Roann Pierre, a self-taught creative whose passion for drawing began in nursery school. Born in Charity on the Essequibo Coast and raised in Georgetown, Roann’s artistic journey has evolved from sketching classmates’ portraits for a hundred dollars in high school to creating commissioned masterpieces. Despite the challenges of navigating a market where art is often undervalued, Roann is determined to continue blending creativity with her mission to leave an indelible mark on homes locally and abroad.

Early Beginnings in Art

Roann credits her love for people, shaped by her upbringing in Georgetown, as a significant influence on her art. Self-described as a quiet child who mostly kept to herself, Roann says her interest in art started in nursery school. “I was very quiet and always liked art for some reason. My dad was also dabbling, and he was very creative. So, I definitely got that from him,” she shared.

“I started taking it, like, semi-seriously during high school. I used to draw and, like, you know, charge the kids, like, a hundred dollars for drawings. And then, about eight years ago, one of my friends was telling me, she was like, ‘I would pay you to have a drawing done by you, like, portraits.’ I’m like, okay. And then, that’s how it started,” she recalled.

Almost a decade ago, Roann spoke to Pepperpot Magazine as a young artist gaining attention among Guyanese art enthusiasts. Now, eight years later, she has become known for her portraits, offering a variety of styles that capture the essence of her subjects, bringing smiles and memories to life.

Although she can draw almost anything with a pencil, Roann says faces and expressions most inspire her. “I like people. But I don’t like to be around them if that makes sense. So, I like to study them, I like the sight of them, but that’s about it. I could look at somebody and just look at the lines in their faces, and I want to draw them,” she explained.

Every artist’s creative process is unique. For Roann, it starts with a photo of her subject, and she begins with the eyes. “If you want or need a portrait, you just have to send me a photo and tell me what size you want. I walk them through the prices, the possibility of background, whatever they need. If they want to add anything, we can merge separate photos and make one. All of that depends on the cost,” she explained. “I start with the eyes, always the eyes. And it’s freehand drawing. It’s not like you use a graph; you don’t copy and paste. It’s just proportion, perspective, everything,” she added.

Though Roann has received a number of commissions this year, she acknowledges the challenges of being an artist in Guyana. One major hurdle is getting people to see the value in art. “I don’t really charge much because I know it’s something that people can’t really afford that much in Guyana,” she shared. “They love it, but it’s just that—it’s the prices, and you have to pay to appreciate these things.”

The Support of the Community

Although relatively small, Roann describes Guyana’s art community as close-knit and supportive. “When people come to me and ask for a painting, I don’t do paintings. So, I then recommend another artist. That’s how we go around. It’s like a circle,” she said.

“For me, the field of artists in Guyana is small because I know a few of them. But they’re amazing, really, really talented people. And they all have one or three things that they would actually do, which is ceramics and painting, or painting and pencil,” she explained.

Recent years have been eventful for Roann, with participation in several art exhibitions that have garnered strong support and positive feedback. One of her most notable moments came during last year’s Eiripan Exhibition, where her drawings sold even before the event officially began. “Last year, I took part in the Eiripan Exhibition, where I sold two pieces. When I first took my pieces in to actually display, I jumped out of the car, got the piece, put it on the table. The planners were there. Someone saw it and said, ‘I want this one.’ So, before the exhibition started, it was already sold. And then the next one, like five minutes into the exhibition, the other one sold,” she shared.

Future aspirations

Although art is not her full-time job, Roann believes it is possible to sustain a career in the field, especially for multifaceted artists. Currently, she is working toward opening her own studio and hopes to see more public support for the arts. “Art is something worth supporting because we don’t get a lot of it, especially from the government. Everything has to come out of pocket for us. And seeing that people are now paying the prices for art, it’s very hard to sustain that, especially when you have to buy materials. People like to see art. But it’s not going to go anywhere unless people support it,” she stated.