‘PPP/C budget not crafted by hearsay or guess’

–Browne says Budget 2025 lives up to expectations

WHILE the Opposition has a record of clinging to its aging members, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government elevates its young leaders to the forefront, signalling their commitment to a forward-thinking future.

These were the sentiments expressed by young Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs, Sarah Browne during the first day of National Budget Debate.

“Every single sector is working in overdrive to ensure that we are in a better position, and this is as a result of putting the task in the hands of young, fit and proper leaders compared to a geriatric cabinet” she said.

Browne’s presentation came after a four-year absence from parliamentary sittings, and she used the platform to speak of her own trials and tribulations of being vindicated, even though the Opposition claims to want to empower young people.

“At the age of 29, as a young woman, I was denied my right to stand here for the past four years to represent my people,” she said, referencing a case by the opposition challenging the presence of parliamentary secretaries in the National Assembly.

Vindicated at the end of the legal matter, Browne stood firm in her resolve to serve Guyana, noting that this year’s $1.38 trillion budget lives up to its expectations as the previous ones by the PPP/C did.

Opposition Parliamentary Chief Whip, Christopher Jones made several claims about the budget and the PPP/C’s governance.

“If we ask the average Guyanese citizen ‘have your lives improved with these large budgets and oil revenues,’ the answer will be a resounding no,” he said.

However, Browne rebutted these claims and pointed to the better life that Guyanese have been living given the improvements in salaries, healthcare, housing, education, among other things.

On the contrary, the previous A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration failed to execute its bold promises made in its 21-point 100-day plan, Browne said, highlighting the stall in Guyana’s development even in the entire five years they were in office from 2015-2020.

“When the PPP/C presents a budget, it is not crafted by hearsay or guess. It is crafted after consultations with real people, being on the ground, engaging with communities and listening to what is important to the people,” she firmly stated.

Speaking on the developments in the 87 villages in Region One (Barima-Waini), she said even in opposition, the PPP/C was on the ground and engaging with the people and in the government, they are continuing this.

While rebutting Jones, she questioned him on how many playfields and youth groups he supported when he served as Director of Sport under the APNU+AFC.

Browne proudly voiced that the PPP/C government has supported over 200 hinterland villages in playfield upgrades along with support to young people.

Further, responding to the heckling that it is only friends and families that are benefitting, Browne reminded the other side of the house, that while they were in office, an APNU+AFC Government Minister boldly stated that only their party supporters and friends will be given jobs.

There are robust welfare programmes in place for Amerindians Browne emphasised and stated that this is not done for social media gratification.

She highlighted that the 2,000 Community Service Officers (CSOs) that were sacked under the APNU+AFC were rehired and the programme continues to be revitalised.

Last year, the stipend for these CSOs and senior counsellors who are community leaders and community development council leaders increased to $40,000.

The investments being made, she said, are uplifting lives to new heights.

She also pointed to the development investments in these communities as a result of the country’s Low-Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030.

“We’ve gotten our lands, we were given direct transfers from carbon credits and we are benefitting from oil and gas under this government,” Browne said.

The eye screening and spectacle programme, public assistance and the “Because We Care” cash grant were some of the initiatives mentioned by her that the Amerindian people are also benefiting from.

Additionally, she said Amerindians will also be benefitting from the measures in this year’s budget, including free university education.

In Region One, 17 new schools are already constructed or under construction, she said, noting that 328 teachers were also trained.

With all these positive developments, she asked the other side: “What yall could tell us in this One Guyana?”