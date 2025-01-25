Traffic Department hosts road safety lecture for lorry drivers at GAICO Wharf

IN a significant step toward improving road safety, the Guyana Police Force Traffic Department recently conducted a comprehensive lecture for lorry drivers at the GAICO Wharf, Nimes, West Bank Demerara.

This initiative is part of an ongoing collaboration between Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Mahendra Singh and the Private Sector Commission (PSC), spearheaded by road safety advocate, Komal Singh. The session was led by Inspector Chunia, Sgt Hilliman, and Corporal McGarrel, who shared critical insights aimed at fostering safer driving practices.

The interactive session emphasised seven critical aspects of road safety, including maintaining adequate stopping distances to account for vehicle weight, speed, and road conditions, and managing blind spots through effective use of mirrors and shoulder checks.

Drivers were urged to adhere to speed limits, especially in residential and high-traffic zones, and reminded of the importance of securing cargo to prevent load shifts or spills. The discussion also addressed the dangers of fatigue, recommending regular breaks during long hauls, as well as safe overtaking practices, such as signalling and checking for oncoming traffic.

Lastly, the session highlighted pedestrian safety, encouraging vigilance in high-foot-traffic areas and yielding the right-of-way when necessary.

The drivers actively participated in the discussions, sharing suggestions to enhance road safety. Among their proposals were regular vehicle maintenance checks to ensure roadworthiness, avoiding mobile phone use while driving, and promoting safe driving habits among peers.

Expressing gratitude for the informative lecture, the drivers pledged to adopt the recommended practices and strengthen efforts to reduce road accidents. The officers commended their positive attitude and willingness to collaborate in promoting safer roadways.

This initiative marks a critical milestone in the Traffic Department’s commitment to reducing accidents and enhancing road safety across Guyana. The department plans to continue engaging with other groups of road users to ensure a collective approach to traffic management and safety.