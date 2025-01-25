Guyana now positioned as a global leader in various sectors – Foreign Affairs Minister

MINISTER of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd has said that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government has been able to use Guyana’s development as a catalyst to position the country as a leader in various sectors.

The Minister made these remarks during his contribution on day one of the 2025 National Budget debate.

Minister Todd noted that when they took office in 2020, they did not inherit a foreign policy from APNU+AFC and further stated that if one is to look at what the PPP/C has achieved thus far, it has been able to use the development in Guyana and take same across the world.

He emphasised that because of this, diplomatic relations have been enhanced significantly over this time.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that Guyana’s diplomacy will be at the forefront of efforts aimed at ensuring a positive and stable environment for the development of critical industries, including the hydrocarbon and related sectors during this and the next few years.

In relation to protecting and preserving Guyana’s territorial integrity, the Foreign Affairs Minister said that the Ministry focused on three broad areas.

On the Venezuela front, he said that these three areas include the government having lobbied for international support against the claims of Venezuela to Guyana’s territory, the advancement of the case before the International Court of Justice and sensitisation of the local and international community.

Further, he added, “On December 9th, 2024, Guyana submitted to the ICJ its final written brief on the merits of the case against the Bolivian Republic of Venezuela. Venezuela will have the opportunity to respond to Guyana’s reply.

In relation to the management of relations with Suriname, Minister Todd stated that the accumulation and analysis of historical documents relating to the unresolved border issues between the two countries have been and will continue to get significant attention.

In this regard, he stated that preparations are underway for the convening of a meeting of the border commission between Guyana and Suriname this year. Further, he noted that both countries reaffirmed their commitment to pursuing the agreed initiatives.

Meanwhile, Minister Todd highlighted that over the past few years, Guyana has participated at the multilateral level and in international engagements.

With this, he stated that since 2020, the government of Guyana has strengthened the technical capacities of the country’s diplomatic representatives through several organisations.

Minister Todd noted that as he set out to highlight Guyana’s performance at the level of the foreign ministry and advancing foreign trade development along with the policy agenda, the numbers don’t lie.

“We have positioned ourselves as a leader on climate, on energy and food. We will continue along that trend,” he affirmed.