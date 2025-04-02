‘I didn’t connive; I didn’t scheme behind anybody’s back’

–Sherod Duncan blasts AFC colleagues engaged in whisper campaign against him

–hints at unreasonable demands by some in party as the reason for stalemate in coalition talks

EXECUTIVE member of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Sherod Duncan has come out swinging at his party comrades whom he accused of undermining him in the past.

In a video message posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, he alleged that it was members of his own party who were scheming behind his back because of positions he has taken on political matters involving the AFC.

“My parliamentary colleagues might be willing to go and to connive, and to scheme behind my back and to cuss me down, and to do their whisper campaign. But I’m not willing to go before the Guyanese people and cuss down people who [sic] I’ve worked with for the last four years. I’m not willing to do that,” he said.

The AFC Executive also alleged that it was his party comrades who had first alleged that he stole $5 million from the Guyana National Newspapers Limited (GNNL) while he served as the general manager.

“When I was fought at the Guyana Chronicle, that wasn’t the PPP. That was my brothers fighting me down, saying I stole five million dollars. That stigma is still in my name…” he lamented.

Duncan’s video message sought to defend his commitment to the AFC in light of whisper campaigns within the party that he is gearing up to join the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR).

He assured his supporters that this was not the case, noting: “I haven’t run and gone any place and I don’ t intend to. So, all the whisper campaigns, I have no intention of leaving my party. I have zero zilch. None. None.”

Those whisper campaigns alleging that he was considering leaving the AFC were prompted by a recent position taken by Duncan about party leader Nigel Hughes.

On Sunday, Duncan penned an article on his blog, Credible Sources, revealing that an AFC-administered poll found that Hughes does not have broad-based support to lead a coalition of opposition parties in the 2025 General and Regional elections.

“A poll conducted by the AFC reportedly found that its leader, Nigel Hughes, does not have the broad-based appeal required to lead the coalition at this time,” he stated in the blog post which was published on Sunday.

Duncan went on to quote a source in the AFC who suggested that: “The public is deeply politically engaged, but it has not coalesced around Nigel Hughes’ leadership. In fact, many of his public engagements have struggled to attract significant crowds. The people are ready for change, but not for Nigel. This is highly regrettable.”

Last year, Duncan lost the top leadership position in the AFC to Hughes following a contentious election which some claimed was not transparently conducted.