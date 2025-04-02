Up to $1.2M in grant funding up for grabs

-as 2025 Green Tech Fund launched to drive innovation, sustainability

THE Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, has launched the 2025 edition of the Green Tech Fund, offering up to $1.2 million in grant funding per successful applicant.

According to a press release, the fund is designed to empower individuals and small businesses in developing climate-smart technologies and environmentally friendly business practices.

The fund is intended to support green innovation, improved business processes and sustainable business solutions, the release said, adding that as Guyana advances its commitment to sustainable development, this initiative seeks to foster innovation that contributes to environmental stewardship and business growth.

“This administration continues to incentivise innovation as part of our thrust to build a more sustainable and diversified economy. We hope to see more businesses adopting eco-centred and eco-friendly practices, while maximising economic opportunities, which is one of the primary goals of this fund,” said Hon Oneidge Walrond, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce was quoted as saying.

According to the release, Mohamed Shazim Ibrahim, Chief Executive Officer of the Small Business Bureau, said, “The Green Tech Fund provides an incredible opportunity for entrepreneurs to develop cutting-edge solutions that address environmental challenges while promoting economic resilience. By investing in sustainable business practices, we are paving the way for a greener and more prosperous Guyana.”

To qualify, applicants must be registered clients of the Small Business Bureau. Each applicant will need to submit a detailed business proposal outlining their innovative green solution.

Proposals should include key components such as equipment needs, cost analysis, software utilisation or business process improvement, financial statements, cash-flow projections, and supplier quotations, the release said.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to pitch their ideas before a panel of expert judges. Twelve winners will be selected to receive up to $1.2 million each in grant funding to bring their vision to life.

According to the release, the fund is being administered by the Small Business Bureau. The deadline for proposal submissions is August 31, 2025.

Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply and seize this opportunity to secure funding for their green business initiatives.

For more information on the application process, interested persons can visit the Small Business Bureau’s website or contact their office directly.