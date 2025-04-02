Balwant Singh expanding operations with ultra-modern outpatient pavilion

AS part of its contribution of enhancing healthcare delivery in Guyana, the Balwant Singh’s Hospital recently announced the construction of a brand new, ultra-modern outpatient pavilion at East Street, Georgetown.

The hospital, in a Facebook post, related that persons could look forward to the new facility, noting that it is not just an expansion, but also a revolution in healthcare locally.

“It will be completed with dedicated specialty floors, bringing patients and all persons visiting the hospital the best in healthcare,” the hospital said.

It includes an Eye Clinic and Optical Center; Internal Medicine and Preventative Care; an Obstetrician Gynecologist (OBGYN) section, providing exceptional care for women and babies; and, dermatology, among other key services.

This aligns with the Government of Guyana’s goal of advancing the quality of healthcare services being provided locally.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony had recently outlined massive transformation efforts to boost the quality of healthcare in Guyana.

The minister noted that the application of artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to improve the quality of healthcare being delivered in Guyana; this has already commenced at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where AI systems are used to interpret X-rays.

He added that the intention is to expand the use of these systems in imaging by utilising AI more.

The minister had also pointed out that at present, they are working towards developing an oncology centre that would provide specialised care, along with specialised centres for the rehabilitation of stroke patients. Construction of both of these facilities is set to commence this year, while new, modern regional hospitals are being constructed.