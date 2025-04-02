Region Two main road to be repaved

IN the coming months, the main road from Supenaam to Charity, Region Two will be milled and repaved, providing much-needed relief to commuters along the Essequibo Coast.

This decision follows repeated patchwork efforts on the vital road, which had become more of a temporary fix than a permanent solution, causing ongoing discomfort for road users.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, made the announcement during a recent engagement with residents of Lima Sands.

“So, within the next couple of months, the entire road from Supenaam to Charity will be developed, milled, and repaved by the PPP/C government. You can look forward to that,” he pledged.

The nearly 60-kilometre stretch of road will be divided into several sections, with local contractors equipped with milling machines being engaged for the works.

The announcement follows President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s earlier statement on plans to redesign and ultimately rebuild the Essequibo Coast’s main road into a four-lane highway.

Minister Edghill explained, “For us to get it wider, we [government] would have to do some land reclamation. We would have to acquire property and all the rest of it, and we are not yet ready to do that.”

Minister Edghill also highlighted that since August 2020, the region has seen significant development.

In December, 178 contractors were awarded contracts for road construction in various local authorities across the Essequibo Coast. This is resulting in the employment of hundreds of residents.

“Employment has taken a lift in Essequibo in a manner that you have never, ever seen before,” the minister pointed out.

Beyond road construction, the region is also experiencing a surge in agriculture, which will be further amplified with a new ferry service.

This will be complemented with the construction of a modern port at Charity, opening direct trade opportunities with the Caribbean and beyond.

In addition, the Parika stelling is being reconstructed into a state-of-the-art port facility to boost trade, travel, and tourism along the Essequibo coast. The government has invested over $100 billion into the region since resuming office in 2020, across various sectors including health, education, sport and infrastructure. (DPI)