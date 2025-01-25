Bartica man perishes in fiery crash along Eight Mile Trail

POLICE are currently investigating the fatal accident that occurred early Friday morning along the Eight Mile Trail (Teperu), Bartica, which resulted in the death of 45-year-old Faizal Husman.

According to a police release, the incident, which took place around 06:45 hrs, involved a motor pickup, GJJ 4867, owned and driven by Faizal Husman of Four Miles, Potaro Road, Bartica, and a motor lorry, GXX 6658, driven by 32-year-old Aubrey Ralph Gaskin of Grove, East Bank Demerara.

The lorry also carried two occupants, Venish Sunnchan of Little Diamond and Shamar Henry of Tushen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo.

“Enquiries disclosed that Lorry #GXX 6658 was proceeding along the northern side of Eight Miles Trail (Teperu) at a fast rate, while Pickup #GJJ 4867 was proceeding in the opposite direction at a fast rate, with barrels filled with fuel in the tray.

“The driver of the Pickup lost control and collided head-on with the lorry. As a result of the collision, the driver and occupants of the lorry received injuries on their bodies, while the driver of the Pickup was pinned inside the vehicle which burst into flames,” the release detailed.

Public-spirited citizens at the scene quickly rescued the lorry’s driver and occupants, placing them in a passing vehicle that transported them to the Bartica Regional Hospital for medical attention.

The Guyana Fire Service was summoned to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

However, Husman’s charred remains were retrieved from the wreckage and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Medical evaluations at the hospital confirmed that Sunnchan sustained a fractured right foot and was treated and discharged. Aubrey Gaskin received treatment for an abrasion to his right foot and was also sent away, while Shamar Henry was admitted for observation.

The lorry driver, Gaskin, is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.