Public Health Laboratory accredited as National Influenza Centre by PAHO/WHO
Guyana's National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL)
Guyana's National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL)

GUYANA’S National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) has officially secured accreditation from the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) as a National Influenza Centre (NIC).

According to the Ministry of Health this accreditation officially integrates the NPHRL into the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS), enhancing the country’s capacity to monitor, detect, and respond to influenza and other viral threats.

“This prestigious accreditation marks a significant milestone in strengthening the country’s capacity to monitor, detect, and respond to influenza and other viral threats. As part of GISRS, the NPHRL will play an integral role in the global surveillance network that monitors the evolution of influenza viruses worldwide.

“This ensures that public health responses are timely, evidence-based, and effective in mitigating the risks posed by these viruses,” the ministry said in a release on Friday.
The WHO GISRS network continuously tracks influenza activity across the globe, conducts risk assessments, and provides recommendations for public health interventions.

By joining this network, the NPHRL will support regional and international efforts to monitor influenza strains, share critical data, and contribute to the development of vaccines and antiviral treatments.

The Ministry of Health has lauded the dedication and expertise of the NPHRL team, emphasising that this accreditation underscores their commitment to safeguarding public health through advanced laboratory testing and robust surveillance systems.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the health and safety of the population through robust surveillance systems, advanced laboratory testing, and continued collaboration with global health organisations.

