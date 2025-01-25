March month-end completion expected for High Street portion of GWI network upgrade

WORKS under the Georgetown Replacement Distribution and Transmission Project being executed by the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI) at High Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, are expected to be completed around March 31, 2025.

These ongoing works represent one component of the overall project.

Project Engineer Aubrey Marks, in providing information about the project said over the past year, the GWI incurred a number of leaks along High Street, particularly around Avenue of the Republic.

“This would cause much congestion to traffic and basically a lot of disruptions because our technical team would have to take many time outs to deal with such issues; replace and repair leaks on a regular basis,” he explained.

Marks noted that the project stretches from High Street to Church Street and entails the replacement of the transmission and distribution on either side of the roadway.

When these replacements are done, it is hoped that there will be no more leaks, and a better level of service will be experienced in the area.

At the start of this year, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues had stated that the goal is to deliver a certain level of service to the people of Georgetown. However, achieving such was hampered by the existence of old infrastructure.

The works being done by the GWI will help to upgrade the water distribution network in the city, which will allow for pipes to be replaced and for customers, especially those in Georgetown, to receive a higher level of service.

Higher levels of service include an increase in water pressure and clean water as the infrastructure will be less likely to leak once it is replaced. The current network is over 100 years old.