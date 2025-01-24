‘I support Progress, Peace, Prosperity, Commitment’

– Chandan-Edmond declares in endorsement of PPP/C 2025 budget

Opposition Member of Parliament, Geeta Chandan-Edmond, on Friday, rose to voice her support for positive measures set out in the 2025 National Budget, declaring that it is her duty to act for the benefit of the people of Guyana.

Chandan-Edmond during her presentation on day one of the budget debates at the 92nd sitting of the twelfth parliament noted that while she sits on the opposition benches of the house, she sees no reason why the budget should be a source of division in the house.

“There are measures in this budget that can and should be supported by all sides, measures that speak to the heart of what government is about, improving the lives of our people,” she said.

It is against this backdrop, the MP indicated that consistent with her duty to the people of Guyana she lends her full support to the positive budgetary measures.

She added that it should be a moment where all rise above the fray and put the interest of the people first, and demonstrate that they are all worthy of the trust that the people of the country placed in them.

To this end, Chandan-Edmond expressed, “I support Progress, I support Peace, I support Prosperity, I support Commitment. I also support Ambitions, I support Liberty, I support Inspirations.”