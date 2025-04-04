U.S Duck Donuts set to expand into Guyana soon

Something sweet is officially on its way to Guyana, as American franchise Duck Donuts is set to open its doors, marking its first international location in the country.

The announcement was made by Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Adrienne Galanek, who took to Facebook to share the exciting news.

“Happy to share that something sweet is coming to Guyana! I was pleased to witness the signing of Guyana’s first international donut franchise—Duck Donuts!” Galanek posted, playfully adding, “Who else has a sweet tooth like me?”

Duck Donuts, a popular U.S.-based doughnut shop chain, is best known for its made-to-order, customizable donuts.

The brand has built a loyal following across the United States and in select international markets, thanks to its unique approach to fresh, warm, and creative donut offerings.

Beyond donuts, the menu also includes a variety of baked goods, coffees, espresso beverages, and breakfast sandwiches—providing an all-day treat destination for customers of all ages.

One of the most distinctive features of Duck Donuts is the customization experience. Customers can build their dream donut by choosing from a variety of donut bases, coatings, toppings, and drizzles, making each bite uniquely their own.

According to Galanek the arrival of Duck Donuts in Guyana is expected to generate new job opportunities and contribute to the growing local food and hospitality sector.

“This exciting venture brings in additional investment, new jobs, and of course, warm tasty treats to share with friends,” Galanek said.

While an official opening date has not yet been announced, excitement is already building among Guyanese with a sweet tooth.