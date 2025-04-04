Energy for the future’ – Gov’t invests $90B to upgrade GPL transmission network

-5 new substations, over 300km of transmission lines to be constructed

In keeping with a commitment of President Dr. Irfaan Ali, the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government, on Friday, made its largest investment in GPL to upgrade the transmission network of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, who attended the $90B contract signing ceremony alongside Prime Minister Hon. Brig (ret’d) Mark Phillips, noted the project will transform the DBIS to accommodate the bulk power produced by the gas-to-energy project.

“We are building energy infrastructure for the future… This signing today is part of the design to improve the energy infrastructure,” Minister Indar stated.

The project includes the construction of 155 kilometre (km) of 230 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines, 167km of 69KV transmission lines, 5 new substations at LBI, Enmore, Trafalgar, Williamsburg, and Number 53 Village, as well as the upgrade of the Kingston substation.

Minister Indar underscored that the project will support the continued development of the East Coast Demerara corridor that has seen the ongoing construction of new housing schemes and industrial zones.

Concerning the upgrades, Prime Minister Phillips noted, “We are not just repairing what is already there… we are building a brand new transmission system that is modern.”

The project has a one year timeline.

Source : Ministry of Public Works