President Ali pays tribute to Rickey Singh

-says he was ‘a venerable stalwart of Caribbean journalism’

THE following is the full statement issued by the Office of the President on behalf of President Dr. Irfaan Ali:

“I join with the regional media fraternity in mourning the passing of Rickey Singh, one of the stalwarts of Caribbean journalism. He was a distinguished son of Guyana who was courageous in standing up for press freedom and democracy.

Rickey Singh entered journalism at a young age and quickly became a formidable presence in the local media. His reporting in Guyana was marked by a fierce independence and a deep commitment to democratic values—qualities that, in the political context of the time, came at a personal cost.

Rickey Singh was never afraid to speak uncomfortable truths. His principled journalism, especially at a time when the state media was extending its tentacles in Guyana, would eventually lead to his departure from the country.

A decade later, while serving as editor of Caribbean Contact, he again found himself targetted— this time in Barbados, where his work permit was revoked following his public criticism of the U.S. invasion of Grenada.

In both instances, Rickey Singh paid a price for standing up to the powers of his time. His tenure as editor of Caribbean Contact coincided with a period of intense political repression in Guyana.

Under his editorship of the Caribbean Contact, the publication became a vital and trusted source of information for Guyanese—news and perspectives that the then-ruling party had sought to suppress or deny the public.

In a letter written to him on his 83rd birthday, I relayed the following to him: “Yours was a clear and constant voice at a time when silence and the suppression of truth were commonplace. Your journalism helped to keep democracy alive in the hearts and minds of many.”

These words remain a fitting encapsulation of the man he was: uncompromising in principle yet always measured in tone; loyal to Guyana but respected across the Caribbean.

Rickey Singh’s perspectives on regional issues also enriched regional discourse on matters of importance to the Caribbean. He was an avid follower of developments across the Caribbean and his articles were a source of both information and enlightenment.

Though he spent much of his life in Barbados, Rickey Singh never ceased to follow Guyana’s journey and remained engaged through his incisive and thoughtful columns in the Guyana Chronicle.

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, I extend deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Guyana honors Rickey Singh not only as a journalist, but as a moral force whose work inspired faith in the ideals of democracy and freedom of the press.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.”