‘PNCR is at its weakest’

-former member James Bond says, blames poor leadership, mass resignations for party’s decline

FORMER People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) executive member, James Bond, did not mince words during a recent appearance on the Starting Point podcast.

Addressing the current state of the party, Bond said: “The PNC is at its weakest. It’s at its weakest, and no amount of fluffing, no amount of posturing could change that.”

His comments follow months of turbulence within the PNCR, marked by the resignation of several high-profile members. These include Amanza Walton-Desir, who left after alleging her input was ignored and her voice “silenced”; Geeta Chandan-Edmond, former opposition parliamentarian and PNCR General Secretary; Daniel Seeram, PNCR-appointed Region Four Chairman, Samuel Sandy, PNCR- appointed Region Four Vice-Chairman and MP Jermaine Figueira. In announcing their resignation, they all cited internal dysfunction and a lack of direction.

Despite Norton’s public insistence that the party remains strong and that individuals do not define its future, Bond rejected this position as detached from reality.

As regional and general elections approach, Bond warned that without a serious internal reckoning, the PNCR risks further erosion of both its membership and its public standing.

Back in January, Bond signalled his support for President Dr. Irfaan Ali, backing him for a second term.