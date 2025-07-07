Dual citizens are disqualified as members of the National Assembly

-GECOM reminds ahead of Nomination Day, advises political parties to exercise caution when preparing Lists of Candidates

THE Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) on Sunday reminded all stakeholders, particularly those who will be contesting in the September 1 Regional and General Elections that persons who are dual citizens cannot be elected as parliamentarians.

GECOM said it was of paramount importance to issue such a reminder as Nomination Day approaches.

“To be a member of the National Assembly of Guyana, a person must be a Guyanese citizen, at least 18 years old, be registered as an elector, and able to speak and read English well enough to participate actively in parliamentary proceedings.

“Article 155(1)(a) of the Constitution stipulates that ‘no person shall be qualified for election as a member of the National Assembly who is, by virtue of his or her own act, under any acknowledgment of allegiance, obedience or adherence to a foreign power or state.’

“This Article was inserted in the Constitution to address concerns about dual citizenship among parliamentarians. Accordingly, dual citizens are not eligible to be nominated or elected as Members of Parliament,” GECOM said in a press release while emphasising that it follows, therefore, that if the name of a dual citizen appears on any List of Candidates, such a list would be defective.

“Moreover, Article 155(1)(d) of the Constitution enacts that candidates should NOT hold or be acting in any of the following offices such as Judge of the Supreme Court of Judicature, Member of Public Service Appellate Tribunal, Member of the Elections Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, the Public Service

Commission, the Teaching Service Commission or the Police Service Commission, the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Ombudsman, or the Auditor General,” the release added.

GECOM is therefore advising all contestants to ensure that they exercise caution in the preparation of their respective Lists of Candidates, to avoid any possibility of their lists being classified as defective.