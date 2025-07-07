Norton admits past mistakes of coalition gov’t but offers no apology

–as party launches campaign to gain momentum ahead of September 1 polls

–criticises investments in youth, belittles GOAL scholars but announces intention to prioritise young people, education

WITH parties and faces unheard of and unseen before Sunday, and a turnout which was dubbed the smallest in the coalition’s history, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) launched its campaign at the Square of Revolution, on Sunday.

The evening took on a more celebratory tone as the sun set, with supporters trickling in and the energy building into the night. Music, speeches, and a few spirited chants signalled the start of the party’s push toward the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

Party leader Aubrey Norton made a dramatic entrance, greeted with fanfare on the day that also marked his birthday.

In his nearly hour-long address, Norton took aim at the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), ridiculing its flagship education initiatives while also acknowledging shortcomings during APNU’s time in office.

“You know, they like to criticise the APNU, and when we work together in the coalition, the APNU+AFC, but I want to say this to you, we would have made mistakes as a government. Like all governments do, they made mistakes. We acknowledge that,” Norton said, in a rare admission of faults aimed at resetting the party’s image.

He, however, didn’t offer an apology.

Son-in-law of former President David Granger and former AFC executive member Dominic Gaskin had said that the APNU and the AFC had yet to prove it is prepared to accept the will of the people.

The then coalition had attempted to undermine the will of the people and influence the outcome of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Those actions, witnessed by people the world over, had further diminished the integrity of those parties which now are once again lobbying support from the electorate.

Gaskin had maintained that the two parties should be prepared to recognise and respect the will of the people regardless of the outcome.

Meanwhile, Norton devoted much of his speech to lambasting the government’s Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship programme, an initiative which aims to expand educational access through online learning. “We want our people to benefit, but we want it done in a dignified way. You spending a set of money on GOAL; a goalless goal. You know what is GOAL? Some Guyana online academic something…I know that in about two years, you get 200 or something people graduate with doctorates…they’ll soon be patients…” he remarked.

Since its launch, GOAL has reached over 30,000 citizens, with more than 70 per cent being women, many of whom juggled full-time jobs, parenting and caregiving while pursuing advanced degrees. The President asked the female graduates to stand, and the room rose nearly in full.

Norton then turned his attention to promoting APNU’s own vision for youth development, sport, and education, asserting that the next government under his leadership would do better by young people.

The campaign launch was also used to showcase new additions to the party, with a slate of relatively unknown parties taking the stage.

Dr. Paul Williams, Attorneys Dr. Dexter Todd and Ronald Daniels were among the new faces introduced to supporters.

Gospel singer Saiku Andrews, and youth leader Eden Corbin were also named.

Norton, known for his combative style, peppered his speech with jabs at the PPP/C, often resorting to unsavoury name-calling in an attempt to score political points.