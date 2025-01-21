News Archives
Hinds wants ‘mass action’ ahead of elections
WPA’s David Hinds during Monday’s virtual press conference

–opts to ignore question on whether this is intended to derail electoral process; says demonstrations could take ‘many forms’

IN an alarming declaration, David Hinds, the leader of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA), has called for “mass action” against the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) after its decision to not pursue biometrics for the upcoming elections because of time constraints which would create logistical challenges.

“The opposition would have to treat this matter as a state of emergency and mobilise its supporters across the country to take mass actions.
“Whereas the weekly protest in front of GECOM …WPA is saying to the opposition that you have to mobilise, deliberately mobilise your supporters to take mass action and we think that would make a difference,” Hinds told a virtual press conference on Monday.
The Working People’s Alliance argues that this “mass action” is necessary to correct the alleged problems with the election process before polls.
When the Guyana Chronicle sought to seek clarify whether the political leader’s comment could be interpreted as an attempt to intimidate or disrupt the electoral process, he bluntly refused to answer the question.
“I will ignore the first question,” Hinds responded.

Hinds in further downplaying the risks of such demonstrations, said: “We are calling for pressure, and mass demonstrations can take many forms. We are calling for pressure for GECOM to do what is right now so that it can prevent post-election disorder and possibly violence.”
The party is no stranger to these types of actions, as back in 2023, Tacuma Ogunseye, an executive member of the WPA, was charged with attempting to incite racial ill will.
Ogunseye at a WPA public meeting in March of that year, without providing any evidence, insinuated that Afro-Guyanese are being oppressed, and called on the Joint Services, which is predominantly made up of Afro-Guyanese, to turn their guns against the government.

