$13.2B to improve sanitation, waste management nationwide

AS promised by the government, sanitation and waste management will be properly dealt with, as $13.2 billion has been budgeted this year to address the issue, nationwide.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, when he presented Budget 2025 in the National Assembly, on Friday.

It was President, Dr Irfaan Ali who, during recent community engagements, listened to the residents and promised that the budget will include a comprehensive programme to address solid-waste management, nationwide, as part of the government’s bid to enhance community livelihoods.

During Dr Singh’s presentation to the House, he said that there are several contributory factors to this “bugbear,” including: inadequate infrastructure, weak or non-existent garbage collection-efforts by the Local Democratic Organs (LDOs), as well as attitudinal and behavioural factors such as poor garbage disposal practices.

On this note, the minister promised: “We have committed to strengthen solid waste management at the local level through timely collection and appropriate disposal of garbage.”

Since assuming office, the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has invested heavily towards the development and operation of solid waste management infrastructure, he pointed out.

The Haags Bosch Sanitary Landfill Site now has an upgraded leachate treatment plant, storm water sedimentation and control pond and a landfill gas-management mechanism, the minister said.

They have constructed access roads, bridges and new landfill sites in Blairmont, East Canje, 9 Miles, and Zorg-en-Vlygt, and landfill sites in areas including Belle Vue, Bon Success Charity, Corriverton, Kara Kara, Lethem, Lusignan, No. 0, Nurney, and Rose Hall, were upgraded, he stated.

Additionally, to further enhance capacity and efficiency at the local level, according to him, all LDOs and municipalities have benefitted from at least one tractor and trailer to aid in the timely and appropriate collection of garbage across communities.

In 2025, there will be a dramatic improvement in the quality of solid-waste management, Dr Singh.

On the cards this year are further upgrades to the Haags Bosch sanitary landfill site, which includes the completion of Cell No. 3 and a hazardous waste cell and recycling centre.

There will also be the procurement and distribution of waste-management equipment, including compactors, compactor trucks, and bins to be strategically positioned to aid in a national solid waste management initiative.

Additionally, an aggressive waste-recycling programme and public awareness and community engagement will be launched.