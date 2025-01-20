News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Search
Close this search box.
E - Papers
E - Papers
Victoria man allegedly chops brother to death during argument 
news-default

POLICE are investigating a report of murder committed on Akeem Prince, a Guyanese male of African descent, age 34, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.

The suspect, 28-year-old Kareem Prince, also a Guyanese Male of African descent, of Victoria Village, is the victim’s brother, and they were living together in the same house.

The murder occurred between 04:00hrs and 06:30hrs on Sunday at their home in Victoria.

The suspect was arrested, and is in custody.

Reports are that there was an argument between the two brothers, and it is alleged that the suspect chopped the deceased in the head, which may have resulted in his death. (GPF)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.