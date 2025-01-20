Victoria man allegedly chops brother to death during argument 

POLICE are investigating a report of murder committed on Akeem Prince, a Guyanese male of African descent, age 34, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.

The suspect, 28-year-old Kareem Prince, also a Guyanese Male of African descent, of Victoria Village, is the victim’s brother, and they were living together in the same house.

The murder occurred between 04:00hrs and 06:30hrs on Sunday at their home in Victoria.

The suspect was arrested, and is in custody.

Reports are that there was an argument between the two brothers, and it is alleged that the suspect chopped the deceased in the head, which may have resulted in his death. (GPF)