15 graduate as Medical Laboratory Technicians after successfully completing rigorous training programme
Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony as he addresses the graduates
Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony as he addresses the graduates

ON Saturday, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) celebrated the successful completion of a one-year Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Training Programme, with 15 individuals graduating as newly skilled professionals in the field of medical laboratory science.

This comprehensive programme was designed to produce highly qualified technicians who will play a vital role in improving healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.

15 persons have successfully completed a one-year Medical Laboratory Technician (MLT) Training Programme in Region Five

The training combined extensive theoretical lessons with hands-on practical experience, ensuring that participants gained expertise in key areas such as haematology, microbiology, blood banking, clinical chemistry, immunology, and urology. Students were also trained in essential competencies such as laboratory safety protocols, specimen handling, quality assurance, and data interpretation skills critical for ensuring the accuracy and integrity of laboratory services.

These graduates are now fully equipped to make meaningful contributions to the healthcare sector, bringing both their knowledge and practical experience to the workforce.

The graduation ceremony was attended by several distinguished officials, including the Honourable Dr Frank Anthony, Minister of Health; Dr Theresa Sarju, Regional Health Officer (RHO); Ms Geogel Abrams, Senior Health Education Officer; Mr Faizal Jaffarally, Member of Parliament; Mr Vickchand Ramphal, Regional Chairman, along with other notable government representatives.

The successful completion of this programme marks a significant step forward in strengthening the healthcare workforce in Region Five and ensuring the continued delivery of quality medical services. (MoH)

