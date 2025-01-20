Massive Region Two road upgrade to improve connectivity, road safety

-economic boom, brighter future for residents anticipated

RESIDENTS of Region Two are buzzing with excitement and optimism as the Ministry of Public Works unveils its plans to upgrade the Essequibo Coast Public Road from Supenaam to Charity.

This long-awaited project, designed to improve connectivity and enhance road safety, has sparked praise and gratitude from residents across the region.

The proposed works include widening the carriageway; constructing retaining structures in critical areas; resurfacing the road with a durable asphaltic concrete layer and installing roadside furniture. For residents, these developments represent more than just infrastructural upgrades—they symbolise growth, progress and a brighter future for their communities.

“I’ve lived here my entire life and this is the first time I’ve seen such a massive investment in our roads,” shared Nickel Harrypersaud, a small-business owner from Anna Regina.

“These upgrades will not only make travelling safer, but will also bring more business opportunities for everyone in the region. I’m so grateful to the government for making this happen,” another resident commented.

The ministry has also announced that, while the major upgrades are in progress, maintenance works will begin immediately to address pressing issues such as potholes and damaged bridge approaches. Four contractors have been tasked with these interim measures, ensuring the safety of road users until the larger project is completed.

This project complements the 179 community roads currently being constructed by small contractors in the region at a total cost of $2.5 billion.

For residents like Sewchand Narine, a taxi driver from Charity, these efforts are life changing. “Better roads mean shorter travel times and less wear and tear on my car. It makes my job easier and more enjoyable,” he said.

Community leaders have also voiced their support, highlighting how improved infrastructure will boost economic activity, tourism and overall quality of life in Region Two.

“The widened roads and smoother surfaces will make it easier for farmers to transport their produce and for families to access essential services,” explained Narvanie Singh, a local teacher. “We are deeply thankful to the government for prioritising our region.”

The Ministry of Public Works has pledged to keep residents informed as the project progresses. This transparent and inclusive approach has further strengthened the trust and appreciation of the local communities.

As the first signs of construction begin, the residents of Region Two remain hopeful and excited. Their gratitude to the government and the Ministry of Public Works is evident in their words and actions, as they look forward to a future of safer roads, stronger communities and endless possibilities.