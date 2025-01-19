The 22-year-old heavy-duty operator redefining success

AT just 22 years old, Divya Ragbir from Plantation Hope has defied societal expectations and proven the power of perseverance. As a single mother and now a certified heavy-duty machine operator, Divya is breaking barriers and social norms. Despite early challenges, including a brief stint in office work that left her unfulfilled, Divya pursued her passion for heavy-duty machinery operation, inspired by her father and great-grandfather.

Born and raised in the farming community of Plantation Hope, Divya describes her childhood as happy and playful. As she stated, “Plantation Hope is a small village. But when growing up, I just go out with neighbours. Like most girls in Plantation Hope, play hopscotch, cricket, a lot of fun games.” She further added, “We just go over, do cookouts, sleepovers, different stuff.”

Although the region had no shortage of fun leisure activities, after graduating high school, Divya found herself searching for a job. She found several opportunities, most of which were office jobs, but this was not what Divya wanted to do. Inspired by her father and grandfather, Divya wanted to work with machines. As she stated, “I used to work in the finance department, same headquarters, booking bills. But that was not my dream, to work in an office. I always wanted to become a heavy-duty operator like my father, my great-grandfather.”

When the opportunity arose for her to pursue her dream, Divya joined the Ministry of Labour’s Board of Industrial Training programme with bold enthusiasm. As she explained, “I think someone who graduated told me to join the programme. They learned a lot, and they became self-employed. They purchased their own machine and started their own business. And then I wanted to do the same.” She further added, “When I was growing up, I used to see my daddy come home. He used to watch a lot of heavy-duty videos. He would tell me, ‘This is what your father did at work.’ He used to show me.”

Over the course of a few months, Divya trained with instructors at the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority. The experience was unlike any other, with a good team of trainers. Divya said she mastered things she never thought she could. “The best. If you don’t understand something in theory, we would explain it. If you see a worry, we would give you time, make a lot of jokes, entertain you,” She said. “They tried their best to teach us a lot. They teach me a lot. I learned how to operate an excavator, bucket, forklift, tractor, bulldozer.”

One of the hardest things she had to master was the bulldozer, says Divya. “One of the hardest things I had to master was definitely the bulldozer. At first, it was hard to control it.” But, the support she received from the team encouraged her to keep going. “My trainer taught me. He said, ‘No, don’t give up.’ When he gave me the machine, I couldn’t control the blade. He said, ‘No, no. You need to go back and smooth it out.’ And then I would go on and never give up.”

Divya is also a single mother, and she says this task is harder than mastering any machine. As she stated, “A young mom at age 19, I became a mother with a little heart,” she explained. She explained that initially she lived in a common-law arrangement but that did not work out. “My ex-husband wasn’t bringing in that much income. So from there, I said, ‘No, I’ll take responsibility. I’ll look after my son.’ And from there on, I tried to become independent.”

Divya admitted that, in the beginning, while she struggled with mastering some machines, she felt like giving up on the programme. As she stated, “I don’t need a temporary job. I need a permanent job to provide for my son. And there I work, work. I’m trying a bit. Even some days I wake up and say, ‘Mommy, I’m not going to go. I feel like giving up.’ But I got up and still went to training every day.” But she was inspired by her son to complete the programme. “It’s not necessary to come every day to the workshop. I come every day. Every day, every day, every day. So I can operate so many machines. And then I never give up. So right now, I’m providing for my son.”

Currently, Divya is one of the young women employed at the Mahaica Mahaicony Abary – Agricultural Development Authority. This has helped her achieve her dream of providing for her son while doing what she loves. “Before, sometimes my son needed something, it was hard. I couldn’t get it. My mother, my parents especially, they provided. Now, with my own income, I provide everything—school, everything. Now it’s better. I can provide.”

Through hard work, dedication, and faith in her abilities, she not only provides for her son but also inspires others to dream big and take charge of their destinies. “Anything is possible,” she says, encouraging women to embrace opportunities, overcome challenges, and never give up on their dreams.

