Kayaking anyone?

One of Linden’s hidden gems is now well-known thanks to local entrepreneur

WHEN Dr. Deon Anderson stumbled upon the pristine Kara Kara Blue Lake in Linden in 2018, he never imagined it would lead to the birth of a transformative business. A chemical engineer by profession and a self-proclaimed “water boss,” Dr. Anderson combined his expertise and love for water to dispel myths about the lake’s safety, eventually introducing kayaking as a recreational activity to Guyana. Today, Elite Kayaking and Nature Tours has evolved into more than a business—it’s a movement that merges sports, education, and tourism, inspiring communities and redefining outdoor recreation in the region.

In the land of many waters, Guyana’s pristine lakes and majestic rivers continue to captivate. Born and raised in the mining town of Linden, Deon Anderson has always been a lover of water. This passion has even shaped his career choice. As a chemical engineer attached to Guyana Water Inc., Deon holds a PhD in leadership. With water being both his profession and pastime, Deon has become synonymous with water. As he said, “My passion basically is water. Actually, that’s why some people nickname me the ‘water boss,’ because it’s like both at work and play—it’s water everywhere,” he said.

Although a nature lover and explorer, it wasn’t until 2018 that Deon discovered the now-famous Kara Kara Blue Lake. “In January 2018, just after the Christmas holiday, I was on vacation at home and didn’t travel, so I decided to tour Linden a bit because it’s my hometown. Despite being born and raised there, I’d never really explored its heart.” He further added, “To my surprise, it was the first time in my life I saw what is now the Kara Kara Blue Lake. I was blown away—I’d spent over 30 years in Linden, and this was the first time seeing it. When I first saw the lake, I was totally blown away by the beauty of it. In Guyana, we typically have dark brown or black waters. To see blue waters in the heart of where I live was amazing,” he said.

With a unique business idea in mind came a few unique challenges. Although Deon was captivated by the beauty of the lake, the water had historically been thought of as unsafe for people. But true to his passion for water, Deon tested the water. He shared, “The chemical engineering background in me decided to sample this water because we’d heard so many myths about the lake.” He further added that the water was not only tested in Guyana but is internationally acclaimed as safe. “I sent the sample overseas to Trinidad at my own expense and also tested local creek water for comparison,” he said.

He further added, “The results showed little to zero toxicity in the water and no elevated levels of heavy metals. The water is very pure, with only minerals like iron and aluminium, which are natural due to the bauxite mining region.” Although the water is perfect for activities like kayaking and jet-skiing, Deon and his team do not allow visitors to swim due to its depth. “We do not encourage swimming because the lake is very deep, but other activities like kayaking, jet skiing, and paddleboarding are completely safe,” he said.

One of the biggest challenges the business has faced is garbage disposal. The collection and disposal of garbage is something that almost all tourism businesses struggle with, and Elite Kayaking is no different. As Deon explained, with people, there will be garbage, and the business is doing its best to ensure the health and safety of its visitors. “No matter how many garbage bins you have, there will be garbage deposition. That has been our challenge, and what we’ve had to do is expend a lot of money in cleaning up every single month,” he said.

Deon further added, “As a matter of fact, twice a month, we’ve invested in garbage bins. We’ve put them at strategic locations. Every now and again, because there’s no management of the area, garbage bins go missing. We have to replace them, empty bins, and pick up garbage from around the bin. So the garbage monitoring is something that’s a challenge,” he stated.

The launch and growth of the business came naturally, and over time, the new and exciting idea of a slow drift down the lake in a kayak caught on, with hundreds of people visiting Elite Kayaking. “I rented some kayaks for a family fun day, and we decorated the area to give it a resort feel. We took pictures and posted them on Facebook. By the next morning, my inbox blew up.” Deon further added, “That’s when we realised there was interest, and in 2019, we officially started Elite Kayaking by investing in 10 high-stability kayaks. Now, we have over 40 kayaks.”

Kayaking continues to prove to be a successful venture, with schools now participating in the sport. As Deon explained, May 4th and July 20th, 2025, will see Elite Kayaking host its second school competition in an effort to introduce children to the activity. “In 2022, we launched the first-ever Interschool Kayaking Competition in the Caribbean. Students who aren’t good runners or jumpers now have a sport they can excel in as paddlers.” He further added, “We’ve merged sports, education, and tourism with the support of ministries like Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Education.”

As Elite Kayaking celebrates nearly five years of success, Deon says he and his team see kayaking as a sport with great potential in Guyana. With initiatives like the Interschool Kayaking Competition and collaborations with ministries and organisations, Elite Kayaking has proven to be more than a business—it’s the beginning of something new.