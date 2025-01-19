‘Glide’ Brings Roller-Skating to Guyana’s Streets

A fresh new experience that’s connecting people through fitness and fun

From kayaking and backpacking adventures to new spots that offer unique experiences, Guyana is brimming with new activities for both Guyanese and tourists alike. One of Guyana’s new and exciting activities comes in the form of ‘Glide’. The first of its kind in Guyana, Glide offers participants an authentic roller-skating experience.

At just 23 years old, the young entrepreneur behind the venture, Marlisa Osborne, has introduced a new spin on recreation in Guyana with Glide. What began as a personal fitness journey evolved into a mission to bring joy, fitness, and community together through an activity most Guyanese have never tried. With a mix of determination and creativity, Marlisa is reimagining what fun looks like for a nation ready to embrace the thrill of something new.

Glide was sparked by Marlisa’s passion to learn something new more than two years ago. As Marlisa explained, she quickly fell in love with roller skating and wanted to share it with her family, friends, and the rest of Guyana. “In 2022, I decided that I wanted to learn to roller skate. That actually stemmed from me being into fitness. After that, I realised that Guyana doesn’t have a lot to do when it comes to recreation, in my opinion. So, I thought to myself, hey, you know, I think it would be really cool to introduce this to my community.” She further added, “Glide offers the experience—an authentic experience to be specific—roller-skating, introducing something new, recreational, and fun.”

Although Marlisa’s dream was to have Glide become a household name, there were a number of challenges in the beginning. With starting any new venture, she was worried that people simply would not see the appeal in something like roller skating. However, with more than 200 people attending her first event in August 2024, Glide was proven to be a success. “I had my first event in August of last year as my trial event. And it was really good. A lot of people were so enthusiastic about that event and showing up for it; it actually surprised me. Executing that first event it was hard because it was entirely new for me. But otherwise, it was good. The turnout was really good,” she said.

Creating a New Pastime

Now, in its second year, the business is still tackling some hurdles, the biggest being equipment. The pool of Guyanese who are roller-skating is currently growing, but the need for equipment like quality skates, helmets, and protective gear remains a challenge. “Guyana doesn’t have the equipment readily available to us here. So, I had to go on a hunt. I had to talk to vendors for months. I had to ship roller skates in, and it cost a lot. I wasn’t super knowledgeable about everything. I had a lot of trial and error,” she said.

One of the most surprising aspects of Glide’s launch for Marlisa has been the involvement of men. As she explained, Glide continues to captivate people because it is new and has gained the support of men, women, and children of all ages. “I was fearful that I wouldn’t get a really good turnout. But they really surprised me, and particularly men. I did not expect men to show up the way they did for that event. That really surprised me. I think Glide appeals to a lot of Guyanese because it’s new. Not only is it new, but it’s also different,” she said.

The Glide Workshop

For those looking to kick off the year with a new and interesting hobby or simply a way to bond with family and friends, Glide is launching a roller-skating workshop. Set across two weekends, both events cater to skaters of all ages and levels. “Our workshop is targeting anyone, particularly beginners. If you don’t know how to roller-skate and you’ve considered roller-skating and thought about it, we have a workshop coming up. It’s going to be a four-day-long workshop starting on the weekend of the 17th and 18th. It’s going to be the last two weekends in January, the 17th and 18th, and the 25th and 26th,” Marlisa shared.

The event aims to create a space for all skaters, with a number of activities set to be in place. As Marlisa explained, “Once you are registered for that roller-skating workshop, the gear is actually provided for you. We provide the roller skates. We provide the elbow pads, the knee guards, the wrist guards. We provide everything for you. You just need to register for that workshop and show up,” she said. Persons who are interested can register online.

Ultimately, Glide is simply about creating a safe, healthy, new recreational space. With five trained skaters there to supervise participants who will be equipped with gear, Marlisa ensures that Glide is the best and safest way to learn something new. As much as there are challenges with learning to skate, Marlisa ensures that it’s never too late to learn something new. “If you look down, you fall down. More importantly, though, it’s never too late to try things. You’re never too old to try to add something new to the list of things that you can do. It’s a really fun activity. And I also try to remind people that it’s a great way to bring people together,” she told Pepperpot Magazine.

Glide isn’t just about roller skating; it’s about creating connections, building confidence, and inspiring Guyanese to step—or skate—outside their comfort zones. With the promise of joy and a motto to “skate, laugh, glide,” Glide is proving that sometimes, all it takes is a pair of wheels to create unforgettable memories. Marlisa stated, “As my slogan says, skate, laugh, glide. I can promise you that there’s only going to be good experiences from trying this different, new activity.”