For all the ‘Girly Girls’

Come to the Girl House

IN an effort to set the standard with trending fashion and other items, The Girl House is the ideal place to visit to get customised pieces to complement your individual style and fashion with that added statement accessory or item.

The Girl House is unlike any other. It is pink-themed in décor, a cosy little spot that gives off luxury vibes but remains within reach pocket-wise, featuring Coach and Kate Spade bags, among other high-end brands in makeup, gift items, clothing, skincare, haircare, healthcare, stationery, plushies, and so much more.

It is also a collaborative shelf space that caters to women in business, providing a place for them to display and market their products in an ideal environment.

The owner of The Girl House is Abigail Joseph, a Brazilian with Guyanese parentage. Both her parents are natives of Guyana, living in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) at Monkey Mountain, where they operate a grocery shop.

Joseph told the Pepperpot Magazine that she first came to Guyana when she was 11 years old, but at that age, she was too young to gain an impression of the country. However, on her second visit at age 14, she was intrigued by the diverse cultures and heritage, which often fused together on national holidays and other occasions.

Now residing in the city, Joseph says she enjoys the experience despite being away from her family. She made this move because she wanted to establish her own business, become independent, and earn a living.

Joseph explained that last year, she operated an online business selling Coach and Kate Spade bags and high-end shoes. However, she wanted more—she wanted to expand by creating a physical store as a one-stop shop, particularly for women-owned businesses.

She added that the idea was conceptualised while managing her online business. With innovative ideas in mind, she sought the opinion of her best friend. After their discussions, she was clear about wanting a store, which led to the establishment of The Girl House.

“I wanted something different, something that popped, made people feel good, and a space where all things could be sourced. A little store. I chose pink because it is a catchy colour, and it suited the name, The Girl House,” she said.

Joseph noted that as a girly girl herself, she has always loved fancy bags and shoes and wanted local women to have the same experience at affordable prices.

She further explained that she also wanted to provide a space for women in business locally, which led to the inclusion of the collaborative space in the store, featuring several women-owned small businesses.

The physical store, The Girl House, opened three months ago and is still fairly new. However, The Girl House as a brand has been in business for one year as an online enterprise.

Joseph said The Girl House was birthed as a unique gift shop experience offering cute, trendy, brand-name items. They later expanded to include a stationery section for teens and young adults, among other products.

Inside The Girl House, there is a shelf for almost everything, with brands such as Patrick Ta, Rhode lip glosses, Elf cosmetics, Tower 28 lip products, and other top-shelf items, most of which are sourced online and overseas.

“My joy comes from the reactions of customers who walk into the store and light up when they see the décor, etc., because that was my intention all along—to make a difference in retail shopping via a store,” she said.

Joseph added that her vision for the store is to be a one-stop destination that caters to a modern shopping experience. She is also seeking to expand her product range with trusted brands in the market.

“The idea is that when people think of The Girl House, they will realise it is the place to get products that are not readily available—top-shelf stuff, in-store—and also a place for that perfect gift for any occasion,” she said.

The 29-year-old noted that doing business in Guyana is exciting, with so much potential, especially with the way the country is growing and evolving.

She pointed out that while the market is filled with opportunities, it also requires patience and resilience.

“But honestly, the rewards are worth it. It’s fulfilling to contribute to the local economy,” she said.

Joseph stated that she is definitely encouraged to expand since the growth potential locally is huge. As the market continues to evolve, there are more chances to reach new customers and scale the business. “It’s exciting to think what’s next for my business,” she concluded.