2025 National Budget: Major investments in skills development to drive economic growth

In a significant move to enhance employment opportunities and bolster economic growth, the Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, announced that over 13,000 individuals have benefitted from training programmes through the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

This includes more than 2,000 heavy-duty equipment operators, 2,000 participants in commercial food preparation, 1,400 in cosmetology, and over 1,000 in garment construction. These measures were detailed during the presentation of the 2025 national budget.

The government has invested approximately $2 billion over the past four years to train a total of 12,768 individuals, with an allocation of $677.5 million in 2025 to support an additional 2,397 participants. Notably, the first phase of the Guyana Technical Training College (GTTC) in Port Mourant has been completed, with 24 students graduating in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, and process operations using a state-of-the-art factory simulator. In 2025, the program will expand to include training for cargo technicians, with an additional 33 graduates anticipated.

Dr. Singh highlighted that a total of $9.5 billion has been spent on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiatives over the last four years, with $2.4 billion allocated in 2024 alone. The government plans to invest another $2.6 billion in 2025 to expand access to TVET programs. Overall, the education sector will receive $175 billion to further advance the vision of free, world-class education for all Guyanese.

In light of the growing economy and a relatively small population, the Minister emphasized the importance of addressing labor market dynamics. The government has been actively working to attract investments across various sectors to create more job opportunities, insisting on strong local content inclusion in foreign investments. This approach has allowed the government to allocate substantial resources for vocational training and skills development, particularly in high-demand sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, agro-processing, tourism, and services.

These combined initiatives aim to improve employability and job readiness, ensuring that higher-paying, secure employment opportunities are accessible to those who take advantage of the training programs. The government’s focus on vocational training is expected to enhance employment rates, promote economic growth, and improve the overall quality of work in the country.