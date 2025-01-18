Water Sector set for major advancements with $23.1 Billion budget allocation

-investment to transform sector, increasing access across regions

In a decisive move to enhance the water sector, the Government of Guyana has allocated a significant $23.1 billion for 2025, aimed at improving access to potable water across the nation. Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh, highlighted the ambitious plans to increase the number of water treatment plants and wells, particularly in coastal and hinterland regions.

Dr. Singh revealed that a remarkable transformation is underway, with access to water in hinterland communities soaring from just 46 percent in 2020 to an impressive 91 percent in 2024. This increase is attributed to the drilling of 130 new wells in these areas, marking a significant step toward ensuring clean water for all Guyanese.

“To further enhance water quality, we have budgeted $10 billion for targeted initiatives,” Dr. Singh stated.” In addition, $2.2 billion is earmarked for the development of new water supply systems in various hinterland communities in 2025.” This comprehensive investment is part of a broader commitment to improving infrastructure and ensuring every citizen has access to clean drinking water.

Reflecting on the overall budgetary allocations, Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water Susan Rodrigues, who oversees the water sector, expressed her satisfaction with the $135.7 billion designated for both the housing and water sectors. “It is crucial for every Guyanese to understand that we are delivering on our promises,” Minister Rodrigues affirmed. “This budget empowers us to build roads, provide clean water, and support our farmers and working people.”

The Minister detailed the government’s efforts, noting that aside from the large water treatment plant recently commissioned in Caledonia, six additional plants are under construction and nearing completion. Furthermore, 18 smaller treatment facilities are expected to be operational soon. The upgrades to existing plants and the installation of 200 kilometers of transition lines are also underway, with completion anticipated by June 2025.

Minister Rodrigues reiterated the government’s pledge to expand treated water coverage from 52 percent to 90 percent on the coast. “With the $10 billion allocated, we are committed to ensuring that every community receives the treated water they need,” she emphasized.

Looking ahead, the budget for 2025 will also support the Ministry’s hinterland housing program, which aims to provide homes at no cost to residents in those regions. The government is steadfast in its mission to achieve 100 percent access to potable water in the hinterland, further reflecting its dedication to improving the quality of life for all Guyanese.

As these initiatives take shape, the commitment to enhancing the water sector underscores the government’s vision for a transformed Guyana—one where clean, accessible water is a right for every citizen, contributing to the nation’s development and prosperity.