$1.382 trillion Budget 2025 continues citizens’ upliftment, country’s transformation

–largest ever budget fully financed with no new taxes

–massive funds revealed for sustained economic, infrastructural development

–slew of initiatives outlined to provide disposable income, to support vulnerable groups

USHERING in a new era of economic growth and prosperity, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr. Ashni Singh presented Guyana’s largest-ever fiscal package, totalling a historic $1.382 trillion, to the National Assembly on Friday.

The ambitious budget comes with no new taxes, marking a significant step towards fulfilling the government’s commitment to sustainable economic development and social welfare.

The 2025 budget represents a 20.6 per cent increase over the previous year and is designed to fund transformative infrastructure, expand essential services, and foster economic growth under the theme “A Secure, Prosperous, and Sustainable Guyana.”

“Our aim is to ensure that every single Guyanese family is able not only to meet all of their basic needs, but also able to accumulate household and personal wealth through their own efforts,” Dr. Singh declared, outlining a vision that aims to elevate the lives of ordinary citizens through comprehensive investments in key sectors.

The massive investments reflect the government’s unyielding focus on creating opportunities for personal upliftment, particularly in education, training, and entrepreneurship.

“Our abiding concern at all times is to create opportunities for personal upliftment, and these opportunities are being created at a pace never before seen,” Dr. Singh emphasised, highlighting initiatives to provide Guyanese with the tools for long-term prosperity.

The 2025 Budget serves a dual purpose, according to Dr. Singh. “The first is to complete and, in many cases, exceed the undertakings we promised the people of Guyana in our 2020 manifesto. The second is to lay the foundation for the People’s Progressive Party’s next term in office, as we prepare for a new phase of sustainable development.”

A core focus of the budget is empowering Guyana’s citizens in the present day. Dr. Singh described today’s generation as living in an era of “almost unlimited opportunities,” with the government poised to provide the necessary framework to maximise this potential.

“Budget 2025 therefore continues to build and enhance the framework that incentivizes production and productivity, while ensuring that effort is recognised and rewarded,” he said.

The sweeping measures unveiled by the finance minister encompass unprecedented investments in education, skills training, and infrastructure—key drivers of long-term economic transformation.

“Budget 2025 comprises primarily: a review of the main developments and prospects in the Guyanese economy; key highlights from the main policies, programmes, and projects being implemented by government; and the measures we are proposing this year with the aim of promoting production and productivity, increasing disposable income, and improving household and individual wellbeing. On each of these key aspects, the conclusions are unmistakable,” the Finance Minister said.

Here are some of the government’s spending priorities spanning multiple sectors aimed at improving citizens’ lives and positioning Guyana as a model of development in the region:

Transformative Infrastructure

Roads and Bridges: A massive $209.3 billion has been earmarked to expand the road network and construct key bridges across the country.

Energy Expansion: $88 billion will be spent to reduce electricity costs and enhance reliability, signalling significant progress in energy diversification.

Drainage and Irrigation: $73.2 billion has been allocated to upgrade and expand the national drainage and irrigation network to address flooding.

Sea and River Defence: $8.2 billion is set aside to strengthen coastal protection.

Improved Essential Services

Education: $175 billion has been allocated to continue advancing Guyana’s goal of providing free world-class education for all.

Health: $143.2 billion will go towards expanding and improving the public healthcare system.

Housing: $112.6 billion has been set aside to fulfil the government’s vision of homeownership for every Guyanese family.

Human Services: $58.5 billion will fund critical social service initiatives.

Water and Sanitation: $23.1 billion is designated for the water sector, with $13.2 billion for solid waste management services.

Community Empowerment

Amerindian and Hinterland Development: $7.2 billion will enhance the wellbeing of Indigenous communities.

Sports Development: $8 billion has been allocated to create opportunities for athletes and support sports programs across the country.

Culture and Arts: $3.6 billion will promote and preserve Guyana’s cultural heritage.

Supporting Economic Sectors

The government has also made notable allocations to support agriculture, fisheries, and emerging industries:

Agriculture: $13.3 billion will continue to rehabilitate the sugar industry, alongside $2.9 billion for crop development, $800 million for agro-processing and $430.9 million to improve efficiency and productivity in the rice industry.

Fisheries and Livestock: $1.3 billion will boost fisheries, while $1.7 billion will expand livestock production.

Air Transport: $7 billion will fund the construction of a new, world-class 150,000-square-foot terminal at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

“This budget enables us to continue delivering on our transformative infrastructure agenda and improving essential services to ensure a better quality of life for all Guyanese,” the finance minister stated.

The 2025 budget builds on the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government’s commitment to equitable and sustainable development.

As Dr Singh puts it, this “transformative” budget sets the stage for another year of robust growth, reinforcing Guyana’s position as a rising star in the global economy.