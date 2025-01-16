James Bond applauds President Ali’s leadership in national development endorses Dr Ali for second term

ATTORNEY-at-LAW and businessman James Bond, a prominent figure in the People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R), has publicly endorsed President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for a second term, citing his transformative leadership and achievements during his first five years in office.

In a detailed statement on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Bond acknowledged his initial reservations about the young leader’s ability to address the myriad challenges facing Guyana, including national unity, economic diversification, infrastructural development, and territorial integrity.

However, Bond noted that President Ali has successfully met and exceeded expectations in these areas, delivering record-breaking economic growth and fostering national cohesion through his “One Guyana” initiative.

Bond highlighted that under President Ali’s tenure, Guyana has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world. He praised the administration’s efforts to stimulate growth beyond the oil and gas sector, with the non-oil economy reportedly expanding by over 40 per cent.

Bond also commended the President’s firm stance against external pressures, particularly in defending Guyana’s territorial integrity in the face of aggression from Venezuela.

The endorsement detailed significant strides in infrastructure, including large-scale projects such as the new Demerara Harbour Bridge and the gas-to-energy project. Bond further emphasised improvements in social infrastructure, such as the construction of modern schools and hospitals, an aggressive housing programme and enhanced potable water systems.

EMPOWERING ALL GUYANESE

Bond credited the government’s inclusive approach to national development, stating that all groups in society are benefitting from improved access to opportunities. He noted efforts to empower young entrepreneurs, improve sporting and cultural facilities and provide seed capital for small businesses.

Bond applauded President Ali’s regional leadership, particularly in transforming the Caribbean agri-food systems and spearheading efforts to reduce food imports by 25 per cent by 2025. He also noted Guyana’s leadership in climate and energy security, as well as the President’s international recognition,

including prestigious awards from India and Barbados in 2023.

Bond concluded by urging Guyanese to rally behind President Ali and his government, emphasising the importance of sustaining progress. “The desire for progress is at the heart of President Ali’s government, and I refuse to stand in its way,” Bond stated.

This endorsement from a key opposition figure underscores the broad-based support for President Ali’s vision of development and unity, as Guyana continues its rapid transformation.