  State-of-the-art Scanning Electron Microscope unveiled at Guyana’s Forensic Science Lab

– Boosting Guyana’s forensic capacity

GUYANA’S capacity for forensic testing in various areas has been boosted following the acquisition of a state-of-the-art Zeiss Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM).

The piece of equipment which was acquired from renowned German brand, Zeiss, to the tune of $86 million has been placed at the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory.

At an unveiling ceremony which was held at the laboratory, Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn stated that the acquisition of the SEM is significant for Guyana as a whole and not just for the GFSL.

“The arrival of this instrument here now is a significant acquisition in relation to science and research for Guyana, not simply for the science laboratory,” he said.

Against this backdrop, he added that this points to the government’s approach towards bringing technology, knowledge and expertise here to match the development that is taking place across the country.

Further to this, Benn mentioned that with the advanced instrument the lab can analyse the distribution, morphology and chemistry of samples with unprecedented precision.

“This will enhance the GFSL’s ability to provide faster, more reliable results to support the judicial system, particularly in gunshot-residue investigations, which have faced delays due to resource limitations,” he said.

Additionally, Minister Benn told the gathering that the addition of this also aligns with President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s vision of establishing the GFSL as a hub for scientific and forensic research in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Andre Ally, indicated that there is a need for timely and precise analysis of gunshot-residue evidence, given that over 200 firearms were seized in 2024 by the Guyana Police Force and the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU).

Ally stated too that the SEM will enable the GFSL to clear backlogs and deliver results more efficiently and strengthen the support for the justice system.

During the ceremony, it was noted that the GFSL is the first lab in the Caribbean to have a Zeiss SEM and further, training is underway for some five forensic experts to operate the equipment here.

Zeiss representatives present at the unveiling noted that potential applications in forensic analysis by the SEM include firearm residue, ballistics, traffic accidents, explosives, entomology and more.

Carlos Peralta noted, “The SEM’s ability to analyse form, composition, and intricate details makes it invaluable across fields.”