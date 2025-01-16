16,000 Corentyne residents to benefit from undisrupted water supply

–– through integration of solar power in latest milestone project

By Bebi Shafeah Oosman

An estimated 16,000 residents now benefit from a reliable water supply following the government’s commissioning of a 300-kilowatt grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) system at the Port Mourant, Corentyne water treatment plant.

During his featured remarks yesterday, Prime Minister Mark Phillips highlighted the project’s implementation to mitigate any additional disruptions to the water supply.

“Today, with this project, we are ensuring water security for some over 16,000 residents of this area of Region Six”, he stressed adding “we gather to set great progress, and a future shaped by sustainability and innovation as Guyana steadily continues along its path towards energy security, sustainability and climate resilience.”

According to him, “The completion of this photovoltaic system is a defining moment that reflects the synergy between ambition and action. It also demonstrates what can be accomplished through collaborative efforts and prioritize the well-being of people and our country and planet.”

The Port Mourant water treatment plant has long been a cornerstone of the communities it serves, ensuring clean and dependable water, access to 18 villages and supporting the daily lives of more than 16,000 residents, Prime Minister reminded.

“Now, with the integration of the solar system, we are fundamentally enhancing its reliability and efficiency, reducing dependency on traditional energy sources. This advancement stabilizes critical operations and fortifies the long-term resilience of the infrastructure, making it more adaptable to future challenges.”

He said that while they talk about solar energy and renewable energy, it is important to understand how do you embrace it to ensure that the country not only has energy security but in essence water security.

He pointed out that the government has invested in 2024 alone, in increasing the power capacity by 124 megawatts. “In 2024 alone, you could recall the projects, and two of those projects include the installation of two power ships. The last one was installed just a few days before Christmas, and that gave us an additional 60 megawatts power.”

As such, he noted that “we stand at some 267 megawatts of power now and then during the end of the year press briefing on our achievement, somebody asked the question, you know, how much of that 267 can be deemed as renewable energy and the answer is just over 5 per cent.”

According to the Prime Minister, what is important is that from the time the government assumed office in 2020 to now “we have invested in just about or over 45 per cent of renewable energy.”

Stressing further that there’s been tremendous investments in solar and hydro, the Prime Minister added “you can recall 33 megawatts of power. We have signed a contract for some 80 megawatts.”

He then explained that they will be delivering power through solar farms in regions six, five, 10 and two, “18 megawatts of the power the contracts already signed, and there are different phases of the construction.”

Additionally, he stated, “As a government, we’re committed through our Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 to continue with the development and use of renewable energy throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, those are commitments we made”, he stressed.

He explained, “We’ve refashioned the LCDS to now LCDS 2030, going to emphasis on sustained development of renewable energy throughout the length and breadth of Guyana. Now, in the next five years, development cycle starting 2025, 2030, you’re likely to see perhaps an additional 100 megawatts of renewable energy. Because why You know, as I mentioned before, the energy mix. The energy mix includes gas. We have a gas to energy project that will come on stream this year, and that will deliver some 300 megawatts of electricity.”

Meanwhile, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, at the commissioning of the 300-kilowatt grid-tied solar photovoltaic (PV) system water treatment plant in Port Mourant, Berbice yesterday stated that the country is “witnessing the convergence of innovation, sustainability, and development—a milestone achievement in our government’s pursuit of providing a better quality of life for all Guyanese and the first for GWI.”

The commissioning of the facility, he said, signals another step forward in the government’s commitment to improving the provision of safe, clean, and reliable water across the nation while at the same time being mindful of the effects of climate change and taking action to reduce the country’s carbon footprint by using solar energy.

“This project aims to tackle two very critical global challenges that the world is facing – climate change and sustainable water management. Access to potable water is not merely a basic necessity; it is a fundamental right and an essential pillar for national development.”

He pointed out that as a low-lying coastal nation, the country is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, and therefore Guyana has a vested interest in ensuring that “we do our very best to reduce carbon emissions.”

“This project demonstrates our unwavering dedication to creating modernized, sustainable infrastructure that is both environmentally responsible and cost-effective. By incorporating renewable energy through this 300-kilowatt PV system, we are not only significantly reducing the plant’s operational costs

but also contributing to Guyana’s broader commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting clean energy.”

This, he stated, aligns with government’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030, “a vision to achieve national development while protecting the environment.”

Additionally, the Minister pointed out that the Port Mourant water treatment plant is a testament to the meaningful impact that strategic investment and partnership can deliver.

The facility, he noted, will provide thousands of residents in Port Mourant and surrounding communities with access to high-quality treated water, ensuring healthier lives, supporting economic activities, and improving overall well-being.

“We have expended millions of dollars to rehabilitate, upgrade and extend distribution lines, drilling new wells, increase water coverage within your communities and delivering a reliable supply of safe water.”

The success of the project he said required the collaborative effort of many stakeholders, including the Ministry of Housing and Water, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), the European Union and the CCCCC.

“This project also underscores our government’s dedication to ensuring that no region is left behind. We are working diligently to expand water infrastructure across the length and breadth of our country, addressing the needs of both urban and rural communities. As we invest in renewable technologies like solar power, we are taking decisive steps toward a future where sustainable development is not a concept but a reality.”

He told the residents of Port Mourant that the plan is theirs, and encouraged them to work hand in hand with GWI to ensure its sustainability and efficiency. “Together, we can safeguard this investment for generations to come.”

In closing, he reaffirmed government’s commitment to prioritizing projects such as this one, “projects that empower our people, drive progress, and build a resilient and prosperous Guyana. This is not just a milestone for Port Mourant; it is a shining example of what is possible when vision meets action.”