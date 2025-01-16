Iwokrama Centre, British Chamber of Commerce Guyana sign pact for sustainable forest management

The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) and the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana (BritCham) have formalized a partnership to enhance conservation efforts and promote sustainable forest management in Guyana.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) marks a significant step towards aligning business practices with environmental stewardship.

Dane Gobin, CEO of Iwokrama, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “The Centre warmly welcomes this partnership with BritCham as it is testimony to the good intentions of the chamber’s membership in Guyana to operate in accordance with environmental best practices.”

This announcement comes shortly after King Charles III renewed his Royal Patronage of Iwokrama, highlighting the significance of the partnership.

The MoU will facilitate cooperation between IIC and BritCham in promoting projects that support Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).

Initiatives will encompass sustainable rainforest management, coastal and marine ecosystem preservation, and climate change action. The partnership aims to implement joint initiatives, including social and biological assessments, education and awareness campaigns, livelihood initiatives, research, sustainable forest management, and fundraising efforts.

Faizal Khan, Chairman of BritCham Guyana, remarked, “BritCham Guyana is proud to partner with Iwokrama Conservation through this MoU, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and responsible business. This partnership aligns with our mission to balance economic growth with the preservation of Guyana’s unique biodiversity. Inspired by His Majesty King Charles III, we are dedicated to promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship across our network.”

British High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Jane Miller, expressed her support for the partnership, stating, “The UK has had a very long relationship with Iwokrama and is delighted by this partnership. The British High Commission remains committed to working with Guyana to preserve this country’s

stunning nature and biodiversity. This MoU between BritCham and Iwokrama is another testament to this commitment.”

Both parties look forward to fruitful collaborations in 2025 and beyond, aiming to make significant strides in environmental conservation and sustainable development in Guyana.