M&CC embraces technology for improved waste management

THE Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is poised to adapt to technological advancements in a bid to enhance information collection methods from officers on the ground. Mayor Alfred Mentor emphasised the need for a more streamlined arrangement around information sharing among stakeholders within the M&CC.

During a statutory meeting earlier this week, councillors addressed the persistent issue of inadequate information regarding trash collection throughout the city, with complaints about garbage being left uncollected for weeks. Mayor Mentore acknowledged the necessity of reviewing contracts issued to waste management companies and hinted at enforcing stricter penalties or terms for those failing to fulfill their obligations.

The Mayor highlighted the importance of sharing information collectively, proposing that Waste Management Officers utilise a digital platform to communicate data regarding their routes, allowing for real-time tracking of trucks and staff. Currently, officers document their stops in written reports, which Mayor Mentor described as inefficient.

People’s Progressive Party Councillor Alfonso De Armas criticised this approach as “ancient” and “outdated,” advocating for the adoption of modern technology used in cities worldwide to improve efficiency and reduce costs. He cited the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, which can track and categorise various objects and are widely employed in retail, security, and medical history management.

Councillor De Armas proposed that, once garbage is collected, the responsible officer could scan the RFID tag to automatically update the system, indicating that a specific address has been serviced. He noted that barcode technology could be a cheaper alternative and could similarly feed into an information system, eliminating the need for Solid Waste Management Officers to manually follow trucks and submit written reports.

He suggested a simple online form, akin to a Google form, that solid waste management officers could complete and submit in real time, thereby enhancing the efficiency of reporting and data collection.

As the M&CC moves forward with these initiatives, it aims to improve the overall waste management process in Georgetown, ensuring that the city remains clean and well-maintained for its residents.