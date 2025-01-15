‘Body cams’ to bolster accountability within Police Force

–protect ranks amid surges in violations by road users

IN light of the deployment of traffic ranks equipped with body-pack cameras, sensational claims are being made on social media by errant motorists accusing traffic officers of unwarranted stops. The Traffic Department of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has clarified that all stops are made on a lawful basis, either due to an offence being committed in full view of the police or based on reasonable suspicion of such an offence.

According to the GPF, stops conducted under these circumstances are lawful, and appropriate actions, such as the issuing of tickets or laying charges, follow. Traffic ranks have quickly adapted to using body- pack cameras, which have proven invaluable in enhancing accountability and service delivery.

During the period from January 5 to January 11, 2025, traffic enforcement yielded significant results, with 2,847 cases recorded. These included 347 tickets issued for exceeding the speed limit, 125 persons charged for failure to wear seatbelts, and 14 drivers charged with driving under the influence of

alcohol, one of whom recorded a reading of 130 micrograms from two samples taken. Additionally, 310 cases involved the prohibition of tinted glass on front windshields, 156 motorcyclists were ticketed for failing to wear safety helmets, and 22 cases were related to faulty packing of loads. Furthermore, there were 74 cases of unlighted motor vehicles at the front, 63 at the rear, and 146 breaches of prescribed fitness conditions involving coloured lights.

These enforcement exercises, the traffic department noted are conducted daily, focusing on violations that significantly impact road safety and contribute to serious injuries or fatalities. Ranks are briefed to act professionally and within the law when offences are observed or suspected.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT AND EDUCATION

In addition to enforcement efforts, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has prioritised road safety education through a series of lectures and media programmes conducted from January 6 to 11, 2025. Driver lectures were held at various locations, including Sherima Police Station Compound, Robb Street, East La Penitence Police Station, Alberttown Police Station, Double D Taxi Service at Eccles Public Road, Sheriff Street, Acquero Police Station in Region #18, Supenaam Waterfront Speed Boat Stelling, Rupert Craig Highway and U.G Access Road, Mahdia Taxi Park, Demico in Central Georgetown, Camp and Brickdam, and Carifesta Avenue in Georgetown. Lectures targeting bar patrons were hosted at Palm Court, Tribe Bar, and Superbet on Nelson Mandela Avenue. Additionally, road safety messages were broadcast on Linden’s 104.3 FM, extending the reach of the campaign to a broader audience.

COMMITMENT TO ROAD SAFETY

The GPF has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing road safety and reducing accidents. Daily efforts are being made to target offences with the potential for severe consequences, aiming to create safer roadways for all Guyanese. Motorists are encouraged to adhere to traffic regulations and cooperate with officers to ensure mutual safety and accountability.

The GPF continues to urge the public to view these measures as a collaborative effort to improve the safety and well-being of all roadusers.