Regional Division Seven reports significant reductions in crime, traffic accidents

Commissioner Hicken promotes four ranks during engagement

POLICE Commander for Regional Division #7, Senior Superintendent Dion Moore, announced a 42.6 per cent reduction in serious crimes over the two-year period of 2023-2024 and a 29 per cent decrease in traffic accidents in 2024 compared to the previous year.

These achievements were disclosed during a meeting with Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken and the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Executive Leadership Team, including Deputy Commissioners Ravindradat Budhram, Errol Watts, Wendell Blanhum, and Simon McBean.

The meeting, part of Commissioner Hicken’s ongoing initiative to engage all ranks of the GPF, focused on assessing progress, addressing challenges, and charting the way forward for 2025 and beyond. Senior Superintendent Moore and his team were commended for their exceptional efforts in crime

prevention, traffic management, and community engagement, which contributed to the significant improvements in Regional Division #7.

Commissioner Hicken highlighted the GPF’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan, built on six key pillars: infrastructure, human resource development, performance, professionalism and accountability, operations, and partnerships. He emphasised the importance of fostering strong police-community relationships to enhance trust, collaboration, and public safety.

During the session, Commissioner Hicken encouraged officers to prioritise community-oriented policing, modernise practices, and uphold integrity and professionalism. He also stressed the importance of discipline and the consequences of misconduct. To illustrate the force’s strategic direction, the Commissioner engaged ranks in discussions about the six pillars and their relevance to policing in Guyana.

Deputy Commissioners McBean, Watts, Blanhum, and Budhram echoed these messages, sharing their experiences and urging ranks to remain professional, committed, and steadfast in their duty to serve and protect.

In recognition of outstanding service, Commissioner Hicken promoted four ranks on the spot. Woman Corporal Shereen Sealey was elevated to Sergeant, while Woman Constable Tanesha Johnson was promoted to Corporal. Constables Obadiah Solomon and Alf Wilson were both advanced to the rank of Lance Corporal.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to professionalism, community engagement, and continuous improvement within the GPF.