January Demerara Criminal Assizes open with 134 cases

THE Demerara Criminal Assizes of January, 2025, formally commenced on Tuesday with a ceremonial opening at the Demerara High Court.

The event, which marked the start of a new legal term, featured the inspection of a Guard of Honour by the Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag), Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards.

The Chancellor was accompanied by Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George-Wiltshire, SC, judges of the High Court and Court of Appeal, magistrates, and members of the Bar.

The customary ceremonial aspect began with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) forming a Guard of Honour in front of the High Court building. Dressed in their ceremonial uniforms, officers stood in formation as Chancellor Cummings-Edwards, resplendent in her judicial robe, carried out the inspection. The ceremonial opening was attended by a cross-section of society, including government officials, members of the Guyana Bar Association and representatives of civil society. Among those present were members of the diplomatic corps, Solicitor General Nigel Hawke and President of the Bar Association of Guyana, Kamal Ramkarran.

This year’s Assizes will see the hearing of 134 criminal cases, including matters related to murder, sexual offences, manslaughter and other serious crimes.

The panel of judges assigned to preside over the sessions includes Justices Navindra Singh, Jo-Ann Barlow, Priya Sewnarine-Beharry, Zamilla Ally-Seepaul and Damone Younge.

The first criminal trials for this term are expected to commence later this week.

The term “assize” (plural: “assizes”) refers to a court that historically convened periodically in each county of England and Wales to administer both civil and criminal law. As a historical term, it specifically refers to certain courts in England and France. This practice, which originated in England, was adopted by Guyana during its time as a British colony. It became part of the country’s common law and was later codified into its legislation. In Guyana, assizes are held in the three counties of Demerara, Essequibo, and Berbice. There are four assizes for the year in the county of Demerara and three assizes each in the counties of Berbice and Essequibo.