Small Business Bureau trained over 10,000 entrepreneurs in 2024

-expands support with disability loan programme

THE Small Business Bureau (SBB), under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce (MTIC), successfully trained approximately 10,893 small businesses in 2024. This marks a significant milestone in the bureau’s mission to foster entrepreneurship and strengthen the micro and small-business sectors across Guyana.

From 2020 to 2024, the bureau reported a notable increase in the number of small businesses benefiting from its training programmes. Key areas of training included: Small-Business Management; Financial Management and Record Keeping; Business Proposal Writing; Guyanese Business Toolkit; Marketing Fundamentals; Delivering Quality Service and a Label Designing Workshop.

These programmes were designed to equip entrepreneurs with essential skills to manage, grow, and sustain their businesses, while contributing to the national economy.

Looking ahead, the SBB has called for participants to represent Guyana at AgroFest 2025, scheduled from February 21 to February 23, 2025, in Barbados. The event will provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their products, network with regional counterparts and explore market opportunities.

In a landmark initiative, the bureau introduced its disability loan programme between 2023 and 2024. This programme provided $13.25 million in funding to support small-business owners living with disabilities. It underscores the bureau’s commitment to inclusivity and economic empowerment, ensuring that persons with disabilities can actively contribute to the business landscape.

The Small Business Bureau continues to play a pivotal role in developing Guyana’s micro and small-business sectors. Its initiatives focus on cultivating entrepreneurship, fostering business co-operation and enhancing value chains for greater economic contributions. The bureau’s main target groups include: aspiring entrepreneurs seeking to start or expand small businesses; youth and children interested in entrepreneurship and Innovators aiming to develop environmentally sustainable businesses.

The bureau operates under the guidance of the Small Business Council, ensuring effective management and oversight of its programmes. Its efforts align with the ministry’s vision of integrating micro and small businesses into the mainstream economy.

As Guyana’s entrepreneurial landscape continues to evolve, the SBB remains dedicated to equipping businesses with the resources and training needed for success, while promoting inclusivity and innovation.