Mapping of urban centres underway to install new fire-hydrants

–President Ali says, as gov’t looks to overhaul old infrastructure, cater to larger populations, urban centres

IN a bid to strengthen the local Fire Service’s capability to respond to incidents and emergencies, the Government of Guyana has embarked on a massive fire-hydrant mapping programme aimed at replacing aged infrastructure catering to the country’s rapid expansion of urban centres.

This was according to President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a recent event where disclosed that works have already commenced with the installation of new fire hydrants across Georgetown.

The Head of State said: “We have started the rehabilitation and putting a new fire hydrant all across Georgetown and in new urban centers, and where we have large populations, we have done hundreds of those fire hydrants.”

This, he related, is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of communities as they continue to grow. The President stressed that the initiative is not just about meeting current needs, but about planning for the future.

Dr. Ali said: “I’ve asked the Minister of Finance to ensure that we have a mapping of all the hydrants that are required in these new large communities, the city, towns and other key areas, and we are committing to finance the establishment of all those hydrants.”

To further bolster firefighting efforts, the President emphasised that the government is allocating funds to ensure that hydrants are strategically placed in high-ground areas, optimising response times during emergencies.

He said: “That’s another major initiative; that we’re going to have to support firefighting. These are important investments.”

With the rapid growth of Guyana’s urban centres, the installation of fire hydrants is seen as an essential step in safeguarding residents, and enhancing the country’s emergency response capabilities.

The Head of State, while commissioning the new Guyana Fire Service (GFS) Headquarters at Homestretch Avenue last week, had also outlined a comprehensive strategy geared towards enhancing fire prevention and rescue efforts in Guyana.

The plan focuses on legal reforms, enhanced infrastructure, improved public awareness, and better coordination among agencies.

Central to the strategy is the reinforcement of fire safety codes and building standards, with stricter inspections and enforcement to reduce fire risks.

The GFS will also improve coordination with other key agencies like the police and utilities to ensure quicker, more effective responses during emergencies.

The plan places significant emphasis on risk assessment and tailored prevention strategies, prioritising high-risk areas such as densely populated neighbourhoods and industrial zones.

Public education on fire safety will be a key component, with the GFS working closely with media outlets to raise awareness across communities.

In addition, the government will invest in modern firefighting equipment and advanced training to better prepare GFS personnel for both everyday emergencies and more complex disasters, such as forest fires.

To ensure continuous improvement, a digital system will be implemented to track fire incidents and evaluate response effectiveness, enabling the adaptation of policies based on real-time data.

The government is also committed to recruiting and training more firefighters, ensuring their welfare, and fostering a highly skilled and supported workforce.

The plan acknowledges the need for the fire service to stay adaptable in the face of industrial growth, climate change, and evolving fire risks, ensuring that it remains responsive to the country’s dynamic needs.