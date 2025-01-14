Over 6,700 kg in narcotics, 23 firearms, 290 rounds of ‘ammo’ seized in 2024

IN 2024, the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking and illegal firearms possession, with an impressive haul of narcotics, weapons, and ammunition. Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn shared data on last year’s seizures during his ministry’s end-of-year press conference held on Monday.

A total of 5,094.59 kilogrammes of cocaine and 1,643.45 kilogrammes of cannabis were seized, marking a major success for law-enforcement agencies.

Additionally, 0.092 kilogrammes of methamphetamine was confiscated, bringing the total quantity of narcotics seized to 6,738.212 kilogrammes.

The majority of the cocaine confiscated came from a significant ‘bust’ in August last year in Region One (Barima-Waini), where a search of an illegal airstrip uncovered 4.4 tonnes (3,991.61 kilogrammes) of cocaine, with a street value of €176,000,000.

The drug busts led to the arrests of 82 persons.

The authorities also uncovered a disturbing array of firearms, including three shotguns, 10 pistols, three submachine guns, and eight rifles, bringing the total to 24 weapons seized.

In addition, 290 rounds of ammunition were confiscated, consisting of various calibres such as 112 rounds of 9mm, 1 round of .223, 6 rounds of 12-gauge, six rounds of .45, 10 rounds of .40, 45 rounds of 7.62, 25 rounds of 5.56, 35 rounds of 2.2, and 50 rounds of 5.7.

The success of 2024 follows a year of similarly significant seizures in 2023.

That year, authorities confiscated 75.1718 kilogrammes of cocaine, along with 1288.28 kilogrammes of cannabis. In addition, 0.123.9 kilogrames of ecstasy, valued at $61,950, and 0.101 kilogrammes of hashish were seized. Firearms seized in 2023 included three shotguns and five pistols, totalling eight

weapons. The authorities also confiscated 1,511 rounds of ammunition, including 600 rounds of .40, 330 rounds of .380, 33 rounds of .45, 107 rounds of .22, 160 rounds of .32, 44 rounds of .38, 20 rounds of .223, and 217 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

This impressive record of seizures over the past two years has significantly disrupted the operations of illegal drug- and weapons-trafficking organisations. Authorities continue to investigate these operations, aiming to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for trafficking and illegal possession of firearms and drugs in the region.