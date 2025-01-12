Shakib fails reassessment test for bowling action in Chennai

BANGLADESH Cricket Board (BCB) has revealed that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remains suspended from bowling in all competitions after failing an independent reassessment test conducted at the Sri Ramachandra Centre for Sports Science in Chennai, India last month. Cricbuzz earlier reported Shakib had given a reassessment at Chennai on December 21 after failing to pass the initial tests in England.

“Consequently, the player’s existing suspension from bowling in international cricket following the initial independent assessment at the testing centre of Loughborough University in the UK, also remains in place,” BCB said in a statement. “A successful reassessment is required for the bowling suspension to be lifted. While Shakib is currently unable to bowl, he is eligible to continue playing as a batsman in all forms of domestic and international cricket.”

Meanwhile, a member of the selection panel, on the condition of anonymity, told Cricbuzz that Shakib’s chances of making the Champions Trophy squad are slim. “If he (Shakib) is not bowling chances are slim (to play in the Champions Trophy).”

“Tamim is sorted (having announced retirement), and Shakib needs to come after giving his third (bowling reassessment) test and I am in doubt regarding his chances in the tournament,” he said. “So you can say that we are preparing the squad without them (Tamim and Shakib) as we will not be thinking of Shakib if he is not bowling. If BCB feels that he can come after the test, we can go for replacement as we have time,” he said.

While the selection panel have made up their mind regarding the senior duo, they are still in discussion about the inclusion of Litton Das for the opening slot. Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar, who is recovering from finger injury, are set to be chosen ahead of Litton for the opening slot largely due to the latter’s woeful form in 2024. The wicketkeeper batter has managed a paltry six runs in 5 ODIs and 309 runs in 21 T20Is.

“We are stuck with one slot in the opening position. We will sit soon and finalise it,” he said. “There are quite a few names like Parvez Hossain Emon and Saif Hassan while Anamul is also scoring regularly. Whether we will take a new face in the Champions Trophy is a matter of discussion and Emon is a bit ahead of Saif in this regard.”

Saif currently tops the list of run getters in the ongoing BPL with 221 runs to his name from the six innings. Emon had a stellar Dhaka Premier League (DPL) season a few months ago, scoring 623 runs in 13 innings and also shone in the Top End T20 in Australia where he scored 186 runs in four matches. Emon also had a fine outing in the National Cricket League (NCL), registering his maiden hundred. He scored 466 runs in six innings.

(Cricbuzz)