Bumrah to miss England T20 series but Shami back

JASPRIT Bumrah will miss India’s upcoming T20 international series against England but fellow fast bowler Mohammed Shami returns after more than a year out with injury.

World champions India host England in five T20s from 22 January to 2 February, followed by a three-match one-day international series.

Bumrah, 31, suffered back spasms during the fifth and final Test in Australia earlier this month and was unable to bowl during the second innings as the hosts secured a 3-1 series win to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Shami has not played for India since defeat by Australia in the 50-over World Cup final in November 2023.

The 34-year-old subsequently had ankle surgery and has dealt with knee issues.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been left out of the 15-man T20 squad but is likely rested after playing all five Tests in Australia, with batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also not included from the Test squad.

Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson are India’s options behind the stumps for the England series, while the hosts will be led by captain Suryakumar Yadav.

India are yet to name their squad for the ODI series or the Champions Trophy that follows.

India T20 squad: Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Shami, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Tilak Varma.

Fixtures

January

22 1st T20, Kolkata (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

25 2nd T20 Chennai (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

28 3rd T20, Rajkot (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

31 4th T20, Pune (d/n) (13:30 GMT)

February

2 5th T20, Mumbai (d/n) (13:30 GMT)