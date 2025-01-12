Singh’s fifty and Sinclair’s 4-10 highlight third day’s play of GHE practice match

Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s X1 were dismissed for 164 at the dinner break by Kevlon Savory’s X1 on a truncated third day of the first Day/Night Guyana Harpy Eagles (GHE) practice match at the Providence Stadium last evening.

After heavy showers delayed the start yesterday by 30 minutes, Chanderpaul’ X1, overnight on 96-4 with Sachin Singh on 34 and Rampertab Ramnauth 16 added 51 under cloudy skies.

The left-handed Singh stroked the first ball of the day from first innings wrecker, Thaddeus Lovell for four on the still amazingly dry and fast outfield despite the torrential rain earlier in the day.

The 16-year-old Ramnauth soon executed an imperious cover-driven boundary off the lively Isiah Thorne…it was the shot of the day.

But with the score on 116 and Ramnauth well set on 27 from 68 balls and 74 minutes, with three fours, Thorne had the last laugh when he induced Ramnauth to edge one that left him to first slip to break the fifth wicket which began on Friday night.

Seventeen-year-old Jonathon Van Lange followed up his unbeaten 41 in the first innings with an aggressive start; stroking his first ball from Lovell for a dismissive four before slapping leg-spinner Davanand Mathura for his second boundary.

However, when on 11 he fended a quick short ball from Thorne to gully as Chanderpaul’s X1 slipped to 133-6.

Singh reached the fifty from 121 balls and 195 minutes decorated with six boundaries.

But like the other batters in this game, Singh failed to convert it into a century when he became the first of two batters to be dismissed in the same over from Berbice off-spinner Junior Sinclair.

Singh played back to Sinclair and was lbw while Yeudister Persaud failed to score as two wickets fell at 140.

Jonathon Rampersaud (6) and Afraz Bodhoo carried the score to score to 164 before Sinclair struck again when bowled Rampersaud and had Joshua Jones caught at mid-off trying to go over the top as the three wickets fell without a run being scored.

Thorne (3-34) and Lovell who had 5-45 in the first innings, had 2-44 as Bodhoo was left unbeaten on 23 with four fours.

Chanderpaul, Matthew Nandu and Kevlon Anderson left on Friday for a CWI spin-bowling Camp in Antigua.

The final day is set for today from 14:00 hours.